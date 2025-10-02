CFB Insider sends message to Arch Manning amid skepticism over Texas' ability to break Billy Napier's Florida defense in Week 6

Despite leading Texas to a 3-1 start to the season, Longhorns QB Arch Manning has divided opinion among fans for his mixed performances so far. After a Longhorns bye week, Manning will lead the Longhorns against the Florida Gators at the Swamp in Week 6 of college football action.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Get Up" show, college football analyst Jordan Rodgers sent a message to the polarizing Manning over how he should approach the game against the Gators in Week 6 action (3:40).

“Make the easy throws look easy, right? I love that you see some of the confidence and swagger come back from this kid, because I think that was not there the first couple weeks with all the media pressure and the cloud over him about performing up to the standard," Rodgers said. "We’re seeing his mobility and confidence come back. But I want to see the easy throws look easy.

"His off-target percentage right now is 19%, that’s the highest in the Power Four. And it’s really those throws to the flat, the intermediate throws, that he’s missing because of his footwork. I want to see that be more consistent. He can make every throw. The confidence is back. Florida is a good defense, but he should be set up to have a big day."

ESPN analyst reveals how Florida should stop Arch Manning

After a slow start to the season, Arch Manning put in a complete performance in the Texas Longhorns' 55-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Week 4 of college football action. Manning went 18-of-21 for 309 yards, resulting in three touchdowns, while adding two rushing touchdowns.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Get Up" show, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick revealed how the Gators should approach trying to stop the much-scrutinized Arch Manning.

“I want to see consistency as far as his technique,” Riddick said. “People get square and parallel, the ball kind of goes down in the dirt. He tries to change his arm angle sometimes. It doesn’t look natural to him.

“I’ll tell you what, if I’m Florida, this is what I’m doing: every time I see Arch get flushed out of the pocket, he’s trying to throw on the run — that’s just not his thing. I would not want him to sit in the pocket and get comfortable off of play-action, where he can become a rhythm thrower."

The Longhorns are entering a difficult stretch of the season, schedule-wise, with the Oklahoma Sooners on the horizon and Arch Manning's performances starting against the Gators will continue to be under the microscope.

