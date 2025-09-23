“They're beyond this hype”: Matthew McConaughey makes bold claim on Peyton Manning, Eli Manning & Arch Manning’s mentality

Texas quarterback Arch Manning finally put in a complete performance as the Longhorns demolished the Sam Houston Bearkats 55-0 in Week 4 of college football action. Manning went 18-of-21 for 309 yards, resulting in two touchdowns, while adding 11 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

Manning, who entered the season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy (+750 according to FanDuel), has generated a lot of discourse due to his fluctuating performances. During Sunday's segment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Texas super fan, Matthew McConaughey, made a bold claim about Arch's mentality, which he inherited from his uncles, Eli and Peyton and his father, Cooper Manning (0:30).

"I think it has something to do with what champions do," McConaughey said. "Arch Manning right now, there's never been more hype on a college quarterback ever. I believe that guy is wired via family bloodlines. They are beyond this hype. This is mortal sh*t guys. If U. T goes and wins the championship, they are preseason ranked No. 1. Never been No. 1 before.

"I believe that this team is like, 'Well, thank you for the confidence but we're on our own mission.' That being ranked preseason No. 1 is not a curse, nor a validation. It's just noise out there."

Steve Sarkisian supports Arch Manning's controversial celebration

Arch Manning has been under pressure due to his performances this season and after running for a five-yard touchdown against Sam Houston, the quarterback had a controversial moment when he stared down a Bearkats defender.

During his postgame news conference, Manning revealed that his mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, was annoyed at his celebration, but his coach, Steve Sarkisian, supported the quarterback's passion.

“There’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there obviously from last week that he needed to get out.

"But, inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths. He’s a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that’s the best version of Arch.”

After taking over from Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' QB1, Arch Manning has hogged the spotlight due to his last name and even felt the wrath of the Texas fans when he was booed at the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium for his performance against the UTEP Miners.

