CFB insider drops honest reaction to Arch Manning injury rumors with his blunt take ahead of Texas vs Sam Houston in Week 4

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:16 GMT
The Arch Manning injury speculation ramped into full gear on Saturday during the Texas Longhorns' 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners. The much-talked-about quarterback missed ten consecutive throws and was booed by a section of Texas fans in the game due to his shaky performance.

The Manning injury rumors started when the quarterback appeared to wince while making a throw against the San Jose State Spartans in Week 2 of college football action and carried on in Week 3. Manning went 11-of-25 against the Miners and has a completion rate of 55.3%, the worst among SEC QBs this season.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Todd McShay debunked the speculation about Manning's injury while breaking down why he has struggled this season before the Longhorns clash against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

"Early last week, clips of Arch wincing while throwing circulated online, which led many fans and media members to question whether an injury was contributing to his poor play," McShay wrote. "But Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian debunked the theory, and I can confirm on good authority that Arch is healthy and that there’s nothing wrong with his shoulder.
"So if that’s not the problem, what is? When a quarterback is pressing, the game is moving faster in his mind, which can cause rushed mechanics and inaccurate passes. There’s no rhythm—it’s like watching a frustrated golfer swing or tracking the beats of a broken metronome."
Legendary coach blasts Texas fans for Arch Manning treatment

Arch Manning started the season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy (+750), but after an inconsistent start to the season, his odds have dropped to +3000 according to BetMGM.

During Wednesday's segment of "The Stampede" podcast, former North Carolina Tar Heels coach Mack Brown blasted Texas Longhorns fans for booing Arch Manning last weekend amid his struggles against the UTEP Miners.

"When you're down, you pick them up," Brown said. You don't boo quarterbacks when they are struggling. This is such a wonderful fanbase. You should embrace Arch. We are so lucky to have him. Embrace this offense. Your job is to pick them up."
Last season, amidst the Longhorns' push for the SEC and national championships, Texas fans called for coach Steve Sarkisian to start Arch Manning over former QB Quinn Ewers, who was also much-maligned for his performances.

With the Manning era barely off its feet, the young quarterback has already felt the displeasure of the Longhorns fanbase and the high standards that come with being a Texas QB.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
