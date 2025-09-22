"Don't taunt and act tough": CFB fans react to Texas QB Arch Manning revealing his mom being upset over staredown vs. Sam Houston

Texas quarterback Arch Manning put in an impressive performance as the Longhorns blew out the Sam Houston Bearkats 55-0 in Week 4 of college football action. Manning has struggled with form during the Longhorns' first three games of the season, and his performances have sparked debate among both fans and analysts.Manning went 18-of-21 for 309 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns in his best performance of the season against the Bearkats. After a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Manning stood over a Sam Houston player and stared him down, which almost led to a brawl between the two teams. During his postgame news conference, Arch Manning revealed that his mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, was furious at his staredown of the Bearkats player and that he regretted his actions. &quot;Probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about it,&quot; Arch Manning said. &quot;I think it was some built-up frustration for the past few weeks. When the ref came up to me, I was so scared. The ref ripped my ass.”College football fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Manning's actions against the Bearkats player. &quot;Arch will be Tom Brady if he never has to play a real school,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Ref appeared to be giving a warning on that. I wonder how many other QBs get that benefit,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;This is a taunting penalty on legit any other player. This is called taunting even in the NFL,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans did not approve of the polarizing quarterback's flexing. &quot;I understand being emotional and hype, but don't taunt and act tough. You're a pretty boy that will get hurt,&quot; one fan tweeted. &quot;Bro flexing on a small college. Real tough,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Arch Manning running his mouth like this against Sam Houston but none of the elite teams speaks volumes,&quot; one fan tweeted.Steve Sarkisian praises Arch Manning's resurgenceArch Manning entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (+550), according to BetMGM, and has been the topic of discussion among fans due to his shaky performances so far. After finally shrugging off the cobwebs against the Sam Houston Bearkats, coach Steve Sarkisian lavished praise on his quarterback during his postgame news conference. &quot;When he plays a little looser and he's free, that's the best version of Arch,&quot; Steve Sarkisian said. &quot;He got going and started throwing the ball, started using his legs. You could feel the bounce in his step on the field.&quot;After a slate that involved clashes against the Sam Houston Bearkats, UTEP Miners and the San Jose State Spartans, Arch Manning and the Longhorns will have to be at the top of their game when they face the Florida Gators and the high-flying Oklahoma Sooners.