"Certified bust," "Thug": CFB fans blast Arch Manning for shoving Steve Sarkisian during Texas vs. Sam Houston clash

Texas quarterback Arch Manning delivered an impressive performance as the No. 10 Longhorns demolished the Sam Houston Bearkats 55-0 in Week 4 of college football action. After weeks of sluggish performances and widespread discourse on his form, Manning finally exploded, going 18-of-21 for 309 yards, resulting in three touchdowns, while adding 11 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns. While speaking to Steve Sarkisian during the first half, Manning was fired up and shoved the Longhorns coach before entering the game and immediately running for a five-yard touchdown. During his postgame news conference, Sarkisian revealed that the polarizing quarterback was at his best when he played passionately. “I always say this about Arch, there’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously, from last week that he needed to get out. &quot;But inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that for him, and it’s one of his strengths. He’s a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core, I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that’s the best version of Arch. That’s when he’s really at his best.&quot;College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the much-talked-about Arch Manning shoving Sarkisian.&quot;More Ryan Leaf than Peyton Manning,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;cringe af,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;All fired up to beat up Sam Houston State,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not enthused by the quarterback's behavior against Sam Houston. &quot;I dont like this guy and im convinced he's a certified bust and only time will tell,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Thug,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;LOL. Arch is so cringe man. Yall were playing one of the worst teams in all of organized football too. This is hysterical,&quot; one fan tweeted.Arch Manning gets in trouble for antics against BearkatsArch Manning entered the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats with a 55% completion and was under pressure to achieve the preseason hype that had him as the favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy (+550 according to BetMGM).After rushing for a five-yard touchdown in the first half, Manning had a controversial moment when he stared down a Sam Houston defensive player. During his postgame news conference, he revealed that he got in trouble with his mother for his antics.&quot;Probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about it,&quot; Manning said. &quot;I think it was some built-up frustration for the past few weeks.&quot;Despite the harsh discourse around him, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns have a 3-1 record after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first game of the season.