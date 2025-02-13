“focus on co-parenting”: CFB fans send advice to Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra amid beef with fiance Jacquees and Dej Loaf

Deiondra Sanders is dealing with drama, and fans are weighing in. The daughter of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders called out her fiancé, singer Jacquees, for his close connection with fellow artist Dej Loaf.

Jacquees and Dej Loaf, who teamed up in 2017 for their album "F**k A Friend Zone," announced a follow-up, set to drop on Valentine’s Day. Their heavy promotion of the project has led to speculation since Jacquees’ social media is all about the album, with no mention of Deiondra or their child.

The drama didn’t stop there. On Thursday, Deion Sanders' daughter tweeted:

“Lame af lol,” Deiondra wrote.

Fans quickly jumped in with mixed reactions, with several offering advice:

"Baby I know you’re STRESSED! At this point, focus on co-parenting. Dreezy tried warning you," a fan wrote.

"Yes you are crashing out over a lesbian that ain't your girlfriend and am insecure weirdo side b**ch that had a baby," another fan posted.

“Sis you could have been with a 6'7 athlete for this!! Don’t let them see you bothered!” a fan said.

Others weren’t as supportive:

“Pleaser stop and focus on your child. Stop crashing moma,” one fan said.

"A baby don’t define a family I want your dreezy >>> Jacquees,” another fan wrote.

"please stop doing this and focus on your family," a fan tweeted.

In January, she hinted at problems when she revealed she wasn’t allowed on set for Jacquees and Dej’s video shoot. On Monday, she got blunt and tweeted:

“People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiancée there.”

Deiondra Sanders celebrates son's half-birthday with heartfelt post

Deiondra Sanders cherishes every moment with her son, Snow. The daughter of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to Instagram to celebrate Snow’s half-birthday with a sweet post.

In the photos, Deiondra and Snow are in matching red dresses, sitting against a cozy white holiday backdrop. The little one, who looks just like his famous grandfather, stole hearts with his bright smile. In her caption, Coach Prime's daughter reflected on motherhood:

“Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love. Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms—full of care, commitment, and endless growth. I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever.”

With every milestone, Deiondra Sanders continues to share her journey, celebrating the love and joy her son brings into her life.

