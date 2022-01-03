Football fans go crazy over Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record-setting display at Rose Bowl

During Saturday's Rose Bowl, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered a historic performance. The sophomore wide receiver had the best statistical performance in Bowl history. Smith-Njigba caught 15 of 16 targets for 347 yards and three touchdowns!

Thanks to the heroics of the unheralded Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the tenth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were victorious over Utah. Not only did the wide receiver put his name firmly on NFL scouts' radar, but he also had the college football world marveling over his historic feat on social media.

Football fans react to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's historic, record-setting game at Rose Bowl

The first reaction came from Barstool's Ohio State Twitter account. They note that Smith-Njigba wasn't a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver in college football. It's safe to say he will be one of the favorites for the award ahead of next season.

Barstool OSU @BarstoolOSU Just remember that Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t even named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award Just remember that Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t even named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award

An Ohio State fan posted a gif showing how the Big Ten will react to Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud returning in 2022. Both are sophomores and aren't eligible for the draft until after 2022. That combination will make Ohio State a playoff contender.

Mr. Ohio @MrOH1O Every Big Ten defensive coordinator when they realize CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will both be back next year… Every Big Ten defensive coordinator when they realize CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will both be back next year… https://t.co/omZiayR3ZG

Stroud and Smith-Njigba's chemistry was so lethal one fan didn't have more to say other than their names.

Camryn Justice @camijustice CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That's the tweet. CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That's the tweet.

The highlight posted by this fan was arguably the best throw and catch of the Rose Bowl. Stroud fit a perfectly thrown back-shoulder ball to Smith-Njigba, who made the necessary adjustment to catch it.

Heismans @HeismansINSTA 15 catches, 346 yards, 3 TDs in the Rose Bowl. Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Legendary. 15 catches, 346 yards, 3 TDs in the Rose Bowl. Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Legendary. https://t.co/ID8PIc6KTd

Ohio State fans will never shy away from talking trash on their heated rival, Michigan. This fan was no exception by pointing out the Buckeyes wide receiver outgained the Michigan offense entirely in their respective Bowls.

Carrie Lynn @OSUFAN4U2NV Jaxon Smith-Njigba had more yards on offense than the entire Michigan team. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had more yards on offense than the entire Michigan team. https://t.co/w9w3iYLiLc

NFL Network's James Palmer called the sophomore sensation the number one wide receiver in college football entering next season.

Analyst RJ Young gave extremely high praise to Smith-Njigba, claiming he might end up concluding his career as the best wide receiver in school history.

RJ Young @RJ_Young Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set up to leave Ohio State as the best receiver in school history. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set up to leave Ohio State as the best receiver in school history.

One fan used Wilt Chamberlain's absurd stat line from 1968 as a reference to how unstoppable Smith-Njigba wide receiver was.

Smith-Njigba was the third receiver on the depth chart ahead of this season. That makes what he did in the Rose Bowl that much more impressive.

CFB Unleashed @CfbUnleashed Pretty wild Jaxon Smith-Njigba just had the best season statistically ever at Ohio State and he was largely regarded as the 3rd best player at his own position this year. What a baller. Pretty wild Jaxon Smith-Njigba just had the best season statistically ever at Ohio State and he was largely regarded as the 3rd best player at his own position this year. What a baller.

Finally, one fan simply put it best. Smith-Njigba is a generational talent, and Saturday was his coming-out party to the world.

CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_ Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a Generational Talent Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a Generational Talent

We may never see another game as good as Smith-Njigba's Rose Bowl performance again. But we're likely to see him in the NFL in two seasons after this breakout game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar