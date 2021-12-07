Who is CJ Stroud? Everything you need to know about Heisman Trophy finalist

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud could bring the Heisman Trophy back to the Buckeyes for the first time since Troy Smith in 2006.

The 2021 Heisman finalists have been revealed, and CJ Stroud is the only freshman nominated for the same this year. He was a true freshman behind Justin Fields last season, and did not attempt a single pass, but he did have a 48-yard rushing touchdown.

CJ Stroud was named Ohio State's starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman this year. Stroud was said to have been picked over Kyle McCord and Jack Miller lll for his superior leadership and accuracy.

CJ Stroud 2021 College Football Stats and Records

After just one rushing attempt all season in 2020, CJ Stroud ran 31 times for negative 30 yards. Yes, negative 30 yards.

He ran for 13 yards twice this season, but had six games with negative rushing yards. As a passer, he had 3,862 yards (eight-best in nation), 38 touchdowns (fifth-best) and five picks (tied-25th).

Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB



Check the stats for QB1 👀



@CJ7STROUD HE IS 𝙩𝙝𝙚 MAN.Check the stats for QB1 👀 HE IS 𝙩𝙝𝙚 MAN. Check the stats for QB1 👀@CJ7STROUD https://t.co/KLksda3SIK

Stroud started all but one game, resting a shoulder injury against Akron. He took Ohio State to a 10-2 record. He was the only Buckeye quarterback to throw for five touchdowns against a team in the Big Ten four different times in a single season: He did so against Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Michigan State (6).

CJ Stroud was positioned to take Ohio State into the College Football Playoffs, but lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. He had 394 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Apart from being a Heisman finalist, CJ Stroud was a Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year (both are Big Ten conference awards).

Stroud finished with the second-most passing yards in school history, with Dwayne Haskins being #1 with 4,831 in 2018. He also finished second behind Haskins (499) in passing yards in a single game (Stroud with 484). He finished with the third-most passing touchdowns in a single season, behind both Fields and Haskins, and is tied for the most in a single game (6).

Also Read Article Continues below

CJ Stroud could be the first freshman since Jameis Winston in 2013 to win the Heisman. But he is only a freshman, and could easily win it at any point over the next two seasons if he loses out. The winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday in New York City.

Edited by Bhargav