Twitter reacts to QB Quinn Ewers entering transfer portal

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the top overall prospect for the 2022 class before he declared himself part of the 2021 class and joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in August.
He has made a name for himself despite being on the bench behind freshman star CJ Stroud. Ewers signed NIL deals worth over $2 million, which was part of his decision to forgo his senior year in Texas where NILs are not allowed for high school students.
He has only taken a few snaps for the Buckeyes this season, but is already moving on. Quinn Ewers has announced that he is going to enter the transfer portal.
While at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, Quinn Ewers had several offers from the major programs in the country, including his hometown Texas Longhorns. He was committed to Texas last year, but decommited for Ohio State instead.
It is now rumored that he is interested in several colleges back home, including Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Part of the reason he has decided to leave Ohio State could be the fact that CJ Stroud is a superstar and only a freshman this year.
The other reason could be Ohio State getting a commitment from the four-star quarterback - Devin Brown from Utah - for the 2022 class. Either way, Quinn Ewers is still a highly popular college quarterback despite never having had a start yet.
Many are bringing up the fact that Quinn Ewers used the Ohio State brand to cash in on all of his deals and endorsements and then leave town with the cash. There was likely more to the situation, such as CJ Stroud being the starter for at least two more seasons.
However, Quinn Ewers has been financially smart over the last few months. He graduated high school earlier in order to be eligible for NIL deals. He went to a major program at Ohio State and gained more national exposure.
Ewers is now going to go to a school where he has a better chance at starting and getting to the NFL in the foreseeable future. Either way you look at it, Ewers will forever be seen as a legend for making the ultimate money move and 'swerve'.
As of now, all signs point to Quinn Ewers going to Texas Tech, the same school Patrick Mahomes once attended.