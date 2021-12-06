Twitter reacts to QB Quinn Ewers entering transfer portal

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was the top overall prospect for the 2022 class before he declared himself part of the 2021 class and joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in August.

He has made a name for himself despite being on the bench behind freshman star CJ Stroud. Ewers signed NIL deals worth over $2 million, which was part of his decision to forgo his senior year in Texas where NILs are not allowed for high school students.

He has only taken a few snaps for the Buckeyes this season, but is already moving on. Quinn Ewers has announced that he is going to enter the transfer portal.

Quinn Ewers trending on Twitter after entering transfer portal

Quinn Ewers (#3) Ohio State QB enters transfer portal

While at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, Quinn Ewers had several offers from the major programs in the country, including his hometown Texas Longhorns. He was committed to Texas last year, but decommited for Ohio State instead.

It is now rumored that he is interested in several colleges back home, including Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Part of the reason he has decided to leave Ohio State could be the fact that CJ Stroud is a superstar and only a freshman this year.

The other reason could be Ohio State getting a commitment from the four-star quarterback - Devin Brown from Utah - for the 2022 class. Either way, Quinn Ewers is still a highly popular college quarterback despite never having had a start yet.

He has been trending on Twitter since his announcement to enter the transfer portal. Here are some of the tweets in this regard:

Barstool OSU @BarstoolOSU Quinn Ewers had an INCREDIBLE career at Ohio State 👀

• 2 snaps

• 2 handoffs

• $1M NIL deal



Best of luck in the future 🙏 Quinn Ewers had an INCREDIBLE career at Ohio State 👀• 2 snaps• 2 handoffs• $1M NIL dealBest of luck in the future 🙏https://t.co/JL3FSJiGx3

JWT @JuwanWeTrust Quinn Ewers saw this shit once and dipped Quinn Ewers saw this shit once and dipped https://t.co/TotgEJohO8

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Quinn Ewers left high school a year early, cashed $1 million in NIL deals, hardly played a down and now will have a cornucopia of schools begging to have him.



Flawless start to a college career. Quinn Ewers left high school a year early, cashed $1 million in NIL deals, hardly played a down and now will have a cornucopia of schools begging to have him.Flawless start to a college career. https://t.co/TJBbJNTLpB

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Quinn Ewers left high school early, spent 4 months at Ohio State, and only played 2 snaps.



But he also received a $75,000 truck, signed a $1.4 million autograph deal, and is now set to transfer back home to Texas with 4 years of eligibility remaining.



Good for him. Quinn Ewers left high school early, spent 4 months at Ohio State, and only played 2 snaps.But he also received a $75,000 truck, signed a $1.4 million autograph deal, and is now set to transfer back home to Texas with 4 years of eligibility remaining.Good for him.

Ramblin Raiders Podcast @RamblinRaiders The UT message boards are saying Quinn Ewers is coming to Tech so naturally… The UT message boards are saying Quinn Ewers is coming to Tech so naturally… https://t.co/M8NM14KuJU

Field Yates @FieldYates Quinn Ewers, Spencer Rattler, Adrian Martinez and Dillon Gabriel are all headed for the transfer portal. This college football offseason is gonna be nuts. Quinn Ewers, Spencer Rattler, Adrian Martinez and Dillon Gabriel are all headed for the transfer portal. This college football offseason is gonna be nuts. https://t.co/DT4sHZ0oeL

Daséd Bwain @hutthutt69 Wow, crowd outside Lubbock airport waiting for former #1 prospect Quinn Ewers. Just shows how much the Red Raiders mean to west Texas. Surreal atmosphere Wow, crowd outside Lubbock airport waiting for former #1 prospect Quinn Ewers. Just shows how much the Red Raiders mean to west Texas. Surreal atmosphere https://t.co/wwmmiJz1Qf

3

Tony Battalio @tonybattalio16



Certified Legend



#OhioState #Transfers Quinn Ewers came to Ohio State , got his 💰 and skipped..Certified Legend Quinn Ewers came to Ohio State , got his 💰 and skipped..Certified Legend #OhioState #Transfers

Sidelines South Carolina 🐔🤙🏻 @SSN_Gamecocks



A Statue, The Stadium named after you, the list goes on and on!



It’s not an understatement!



@QuinnEwers “if ewers comes to SC and wins a natty he will be immortalized”A Statue, The Stadium named after you, the list goes on and on!It’s not an understatement! “if ewers comes to SC and wins a natty he will be immortalized”A Statue, The Stadium named after you, the list goes on and on! It’s not an understatement! @QuinnEwers https://t.co/2GNOOCFWZZ

Many are bringing up the fact that Quinn Ewers used the Ohio State brand to cash in on all of his deals and endorsements and then leave town with the cash. There was likely more to the situation, such as CJ Stroud being the starter for at least two more seasons.

However, Quinn Ewers has been financially smart over the last few months. He graduated high school earlier in order to be eligible for NIL deals. He went to a major program at Ohio State and gained more national exposure.

Ewers is now going to go to a school where he has a better chance at starting and getting to the NFL in the foreseeable future. Either way you look at it, Ewers will forever be seen as a legend for making the ultimate money move and 'swerve'.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, all signs point to Quinn Ewers going to Texas Tech, the same school Patrick Mahomes once attended.

Edited by Bhargav