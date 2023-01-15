"This is horrible!" - Football fans mourn the tragic death of Bulldogs star Devin Willock and staff member in fatal car crash

Devin Willock, a University of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman, tragically passed away in a car crash along with recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy. Athens-Clarke County Police reported a single-vehicle accident that happened around 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

Police said the original investigation noted that a 2021 Ford Expedition left the road in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road and hit two power poles and several trees.

Police stated Willock died at the scene of the incident at the age of 20. LeCroy, who was driving, was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance and passed away due to her injuries. Fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Willock and LeCroy:

Willock was a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who started two games for the Bulldogs this previous season. He played in all 15 games for Georgia this past season.

LeCroy was working as a recruiting analyst for Georgia since May 2021, per her LinkedIn account. She formerly worked as a learning specialist and sports marketing promotions intern for the athletic association. LeCroy earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees in sports management and policy from the university.

The Bulldogs on the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

In a statement, the University of Georgia commented on the loss of Willock and LeCroy:

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

The statement concluded:

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Georgia Bulldogs @UGAAthletics We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.



Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler.Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. https://t.co/BYLH8Xipwa

Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement about the loss of Willock and LeCroy:

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and a joy to coach."

"Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Condolences to the families of Devin Willock and Chander LeCroy for their loss.

