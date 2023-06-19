Former HC Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson inducted into Hurricanes Ring of Honor: Who are the top 5 coaches in Miami history?

On Friday, the University of Miami announced Dennis Erickson and Jimmy Johnson are set to be inducted into the esteemed Miami Ring of Honor. The two respected coaches led the Hurricanes to the national championship title during their tenure.

Erickson and Johnson will join the legendary Howard Schnellenberger as the only coaches in the university’s Ring of Honor. This cements their name and status as one of the great coaches and biggest achievers in the history of the football program.

Let’s take a look at the five greatest head coaches who have recorded the most success in Miami Hurricanes’ history:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Coaches in the History of Miami Hurricanes

#5, Larry Cooker (2001-2006)

Cooker took over as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in 2001, after the tenure of Butch Davis. He made an immediate impact on the team, leading the Hurricanes to a national championship in his first season with a perfect record.

He also led the team to three consecutive Big East titles. His team was famed for their explosive offense and suffocating defense. Winning his first 24 games in charge of the program, Coker ended his time at the program with a 60-15 record.

#4, Butch Davis (1995-2000)

Davis was an assistant coach under the reign of Jimmy Johnson. He was appointed the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in 1995. He was able to uphold the winning culture under his predecessors, leading them to several successful seasons.

He guided the Hurricanes to four bowl victories during his tenure. Davis also won the Big East Championship on three occasions while he was at Miami. His reign ended with a 51-20 record, strengthening the reputation of the program.

#3, Howard Schnellenberger (1979-1983)

Howard Schnellenberger is widely regarded as the architect of Miami's football dynasty. He took over the helm of affairs at the program in 1979 and wasted no time in transforming it into a competitive force in the world of college football.

Under his guidance, the Hurricanes won their first national championship in 1983, firmly establishing the program as a football powerhouse. Schnellenberger's innovative strategies laid the foundation for future success. His tenure ended with a 41-16 record.

Stewart Flaherty @stewartflaherty “Don’t be humbled by defeat, be hardened by it” - Jimmy Johnson “Don’t be humbled by defeat, be hardened by it” - Jimmy Johnson https://t.co/SqCVxh2Dnw

#2, Jimmy Johnson (1984-1988)

Johnson succeeded Schnellenberger as the head coach in 1984 and continued the tradition of excellence at the program. His reign recorded tremendous successes, including the national championship in 1987. His emphasis on speed and aggressive play brought a new level of intensity to the team.

His ability to motivate and inspire players made him one of the most influential coaches in the program's history. He holds the university record for most consecutive wins with 36. Johnson ended his incredible years as the program's head coach with a 52-9 record.

#1, Dennis Erickson (1989-1994)

Erickson was named the head coach of the program in 1989 and he effectively built upon the success of his predecessors. Under his tutelage, the Hurricanes won two national championships in 1989 and 1991, solidifying its status as a football dynasty.

He also led the team to three Big East titles and was named Big East Coach of the Year on three occasions. His team, known for its explosive offenses and aggressive defenses, dominated college football, ending his illustrious reign at the program with a 63-9 record.

Poll : 0 votes