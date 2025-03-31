Trayvis Hunter is the younger brother of Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He plays wide receiver for Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He's in his sophomore year, so there's still time before he plays college football.

Trayvis is living up to the billing of being the younger brother of a potential top three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He scored in a game toward the end of March and proceeded to hit Travis' signature celebration.

After ot7 posted the image on Instagram, 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton wrote in the comments section: "1LØVÉ🤟🏾."

Former Heisman winner Cam Newton drops 1-word reaction to Trayvis Hunter throwing up Travis’ celebration.

Newton's comment indicated that he was impressed by Trayvis' talent. It reminds us that Travis Hunter isn't the only talented pass-catcher in the family.

How many college offers does Trayvis Hunter have?

According to Marca and Sports Illustrated, Trayvis Hunter has at least three collegiate offers to play football on a scholarship. The dynamic wide receiver is earning plaudits for his skill set, speed and natural feel for the game. Plus, it surely helps that he's the younger brother of one of the finest prospects ever to play NCAA football.

Trayvis Hunter has received invites from Tennessee State, Jackson State (his brother's former team) and Georgia Southern.

Trayvis is doing a solid job in high school, as it's not an easy fit to be in the shadows of such a famous future in Travis Hunter.

It'll be a difficult task to get the recognition that his brother received coming out of high school as the top recruit. Hunter had at least 30 scholarship offers from the best teams at the collegiate football level.

The Colorado Buffaloes product had offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and more. Instead, he opted to shock the entire NCAA world by opting for Jackson State and Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime. Like they say, the rest of history.

