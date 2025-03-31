Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis opens up on his sideline chat with Colorado standout at OT7 showdown

2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft. Amid his own draft preparations, the Colorado star made the time to support his younger brother, Trayvis, in his own football journey. Trayvis currently plays for Effingham County High School and is viewed as a 2027 prospect.

Travis Hunter's younger brother is currently participating in the OT7 tournament. He had another great game where he scored two receiving touchdowns while his Heisman-winning brother cheered him on from the sidelines.

In a video shared by Overtimeszn on Instagram on Sunday, Trayvis shares his thoughts about emerging victorious in the game. He also spilled the beans about the small chat he had with his brother on the sidelines and the advice he gave him for the game.

"I feel great," Trayvis said. "I felt like we could have played at least better. But like we said, we just executed defense, communicated offense, executed."

"He (Travis Hunter) just telling me to get open every play, take every play 100% and stuff like that. It's just one more day in the offense bro. It's just work."

The 15-year-old is currently a sophomore in high school. Trayvis recorded a total of 496 yards and six TDs receiving for Effingham County last season, per MaxPreps.

Travis Hunter wants his younger brother to experience his own football journey

Earlier this month on his eponymous podcast, the Colorado star revealed that he does not give Trayvis any advice on how to proceed with his football career. Hunter insisted that he wants his younger brother to have first-hand experiences in order to develop as a good football player.

The 2024 Heisman winner believes that this will help Trayvis become stronger and learn to deal with difficult challenges by himself instead of depending on others.

"Nah, the reason I don't give him advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said. "I could tell everything you need to know, but you've got to face it yourself. I can't be there when it's your time for you to face it."

"Once he, you know, go through it, he'll come back and let me know what he need help with. And, once he tell me what he needs help with, I'm gonna make sure he get the right help." (TS-3:00 onwards)

Travis Hunter is projected to be a top three pick in the draft next month. He can utilize his own professional experience to help Trayvis become another successfull footballer of the family in the near future.

