"No one loves any of these QBs": Browns insider on Shedeur Sanders & Co. while delivering verdict on Travis Hunter & Abdul Carter

Aside from the top 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are regarded as the best prospects for next month's event. The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 pick in the order, and they'll have to make a decision on what's most important to them moving forward.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson, who covers the Browns, feels if Cleveland doesn't go with a passer with that choice, they might decide to try to trade up for one soon after.

"I'm pretty confident that no one loves any of these quarterbacks, but you convince yourself that you do," Jackson said Friday on 'The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.'

"And that's what happens over this time period, right now. So, if they have to do that, that's a feasible scenario, but I'm not sure they have to do that."

Dixon added that Cleveland wouldn't make such a move on a whim.

"You have to have one in mind that you would do that for, and then it's, 'Okay, how far do we have to go and how far can we go?'

"You know, when the Steelers put out that thing that they were having dinner with Jalen Milroe, I think that was completely intentional. To let teams know do they really want him? Would they do it? Is that where he goes? Again, we're all guessing."

Next year's crop of signal-callers figures to be more impactful, but the Browns might not want to wait until then. As of now, they have former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.

"As soon as the Browns would turn in the card on Abdul Carter or on Travis Hunter — and I'm more convinced that Travis Hunter is an option than I was a couple of weeks ago — that they would absolutely begin looking."

Louisville's Tyler Shough, Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart, and Alabama's Milroe would figure to be options for Cleveland later in the order.

Where could Travis Hunter go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

In his mock draft, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, a former professional executive, projected Travis Hunter to go to Cleveland with the No. 2 overall pick.

"Cleveland needs a quarterback, so I considered Colorado's Shedeur Sanders here," Tannenbaum wrote. "But it also need cornerback and receiver help. Hunter is an extremely rare player, having played more than 1,100 career snaps at both of those positions."

With the choice following Hunter, Tannenbaum had the New York Giants taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 3. Shedeur Sanders wasn't taken until the No. 10 pick when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to get him. Teammates in college, Hunter and Sanders would be rivals for years to come.

