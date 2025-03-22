Travis Hunter's mother & Cam Newton react as Hunter brothers' eye-catching performances grab limelight

Travis Hunter has already left his mark on the college game, having won the Heisman Trophy last season at Colorado. Hunter is a top prospect in next month's 2025 NFL Draft. His younger brother, Trayvis, is developing into a star on the high school level and earned a lot of attention at an 0T7 7-on-7 tournament last weekend.

Ad

The Instagram page strictlyfootball posted a reel on its page on Friday, highlighting the brothers' journey

"In the last six months, I have watched both Travis and Trayvis Hunter play football from a field-side view, witnessing both make game-changing plays for their respective squads," the video's narrator said. "And it comes with no surprise that these two brothers have a lot of similarities in their game. Back in September, I pulled up to the Colorado/UCF game with Cam Newton, watching former C1N athlete and Heisman front-runner Travis Hunter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fast forward to this past weekend, and Travis' little brother, Trayvis, was doing a lot of the same for his C1N team. ... Trayvis is used in a variety of different ways just like his brother, stretching the defense by being a vertical threat, but still hitting the intermediate routes in short-yardage situations."

Ad

The Hunter brothers' mother, Ferrante Edmonds, commented two fire emojis on the post.

Ferrante Edmonds' comment

"Love," Cam Newton commented in his own eccentric style of type.

Ad

Cam Newton's comment

Trayvis is a Class of 2027 recruit who is already picking up offers from schools like Tennessee State and Jackson State. He's a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga., and had 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season, per statistics posted on MaxPreps.

Ad

His older brother was much more highly-regarded recruit when he joined Deion Sanders at Jackson State, but Trayvis still has room to grow.

Travis Hunter on what advice he has for Trayvis

Being the older brother, Travis Hunter is expected to light the way for Trayvis. The now-former Buffaloes star believes Trayvis would best be suited by learning things for himself, just as he has along the way to his accomplishments.

Ad

"Nah, I don't give him no advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said on his podcast earlier this month. "I could tell you everything you need to know, but you've got to go face it by yourself. I can't be there when it's time for you to face it."

Travis Hunter will learn where his professional home will be in about a month. He could possibly land in Tennessee, Cleveland, New York or New England. It's unlikely he slips past the No. 4 spot, being that he can help a team on both sides of the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback