"Don't even call my phone": Travis Hunter sets clear expectations for 2025 NFL Draft day in candid interview with Cam Newton

Travis Hunter, the two-way now-former Colorado star is awaiting his professional destination and has his sights set on a certain spot in the draft. Hunter wants to be the first name called on 2025 NFL Draft day.

Hunter laid out his reasoning during an appearance on Cam Newton's podcast "4th&1 With Cam Newton." His comments were posted Thursday on YouTube.

"No. 1 pick on that board," Hunter said (13:29 onwards). "If it ain't the No. 1 pick, don't even call my phone. I done work too hard for this. ... My dream was to get to the NFL, but I knew one way I wanted to get there, and I wanted to be the No. 1 pick. I want everyone to be like, 'The first name they called was Travis Hunter.'

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't wanna be over there waiting."

Where could Travis Hunter end up in the draft?

The mock draft released by ESPN analyst Matt Miller this week doesn't quite line up with Travis Hunter's plans. But, the Buffaloes standout won't have to wait much longer at all, being taken by Cleveland with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Miller has Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going first to Tennessee.

"The Browns are facing questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson's future, so it's logical to think they would be all-in on a passer here," Miller wrote. "But Cleveland isn't a lock to draft a QB given the money it has committed at the position. Instead, the Browns might go with the most dynamic player in the draft.

"Hunter wowed en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. ... The debate over which position he should play in the NFL is ongoing, but the Browns need help at receiver and corner."

Fellow ESPN draftnik Mel Kiper Jr. has the same placement for Hunter, with Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward landing in Nashville.

"Hunter is just that good," Kiper wrote last month. "I see elite quickness and ball skills on both sides of the ball, traits that helped him to 15 touchdown catches and four interceptions this season. The Browns would likely use him primarily at receiver and then sprinkle him in at cornerback in specific situations."

A third ESPN draft analyst, Jordan Reid, sees Travis Hunter going at No. 3 to the New York Giants. He labeled Hunter as "the best player in the class."

"Hunter is capable of making impact plays on both sides of the ball," Reid said last month. "Hunter could give the Giants another receiving threat opposite Malik Nabers or help at corner ... or maybe both."

Hunter wants to play both ways in the pros, which is worth noting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.