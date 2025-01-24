Travis Hunter opens up about following Coach Prime's footsteps after making millions from NFL

Travis Hunter just might be the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. The former Colorado star has proven that he can make an impact as both a receiver and a defensive back, which the team that takes him will want to make use of.

Don't rule out seeing Hunter double his professional workload by playing in the MLB, as well, much like his Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, or the NBA or even the Olympics.

Could Hunter go from being a two-way player to a two-sport athlete? He was asked on his podcast who the most versatile athlete is currently.

"Me," Hunter answered right away Wednesday on "The Travis Hunter Show (30:05)." "It's definitely me. If y'all don't know, I can play a lot of sports, but you will never know because I play football. I could basketball, too. I can run track. I can do long jump, high jump in track. I can do the mile, the 400. I can play baseball if I felt like it.

"I ain't gonna lie, like, baseball making that money, so, like, I might make the transition soon and be like a Coach Prime, a Deion Sanders. Go ahead and get my Ms over there, too, while I get my Ms in the NFL. I could go out there and be a good outfielder for you. I could steal bases for you. I might can't hit for nothing, but I can learn that. That ain't hard."

Hunter light-heartedly talked about what it would be like if he were patrolling the outfield as he listed more of what he could compete in athletics-wise.

"You think it's going over the gate? No sir," Travis Hunter said. "Climbing that wall. Give me that. I'm telling you, I can play baseball, too. Volleyball?

"I can play volleyball. Tennis? I ain't good at that. Fishing? I'm the best at that. Ping-pong? Trash. Swimming? I'm like Michael Phelps. ... Gymnastics? Yes, I already know how to flip, so that's easy."

Travis Hunter added that he could learn golf and would just need to perfecf swinging the club.

What would it take for Travis Hunter to follow in Deion Sanders' footsteps?

Before he was a polarizing college football coach, Sanders was maybe the most talented athlete of his time.

He was the No. 5 overall choice in the 1989 NFL Draft, continued on a 14-year NFL odyssey that included stints with the Atlanta Falcons (1989-93), San Francisco 49ers (1994), Dallas Cowboys (1995-99), Washington Redskins (2000), and the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05).

He also played as an MLB outfielder for nine go-rounds. He suited up for the New York Yankees (1989-90), Atlanta Braves (1992-94), Cincinnati Reds (1994-95, 1997, 2001) and the San Francisco Giants (1995).

Sanders is the only athlete to ever play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

