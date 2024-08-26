$2.7 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter drops season 3 teaser for his collaboration with Celsius energy drink

Travis Hunter is loving his time in Boulder as one of college football's most sought-after talents. The Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver teased the third season of his collaboration with Celsius Fitness Drinks, maintaining his place as a top NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) powerhouse.

Per On3, Hunter boasts a $2.7 million NIL valuation. He is ranked third in college football when it comes to highest NIL earners, thanks to his influence and marketability.

Hunter shared the news with his fans through a teaser video, captioning it:

"SZN 3 with @celsiusofficial #CELSIUSLiveFit #CELSIUSBrandPartner"

The renewed partnership with Celsius is part of the brand's "The Essential Six" campaign. It also features athletes like Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Michigan's Donovan Edwards.

But Celsius isn’t Hunter’s only NIL venture. He’s got a long list of deals with big names like the Michael Strahan Brand, Actively Black, and NXTRND. Plus, he’s even turned his love for fishing into profitable partnerships with Waterland Co., KastKing, and Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits.

What does Celsius deal mean for Travis Hunter?

The renewed partnership with Celsius isn’t just another NIL deal—it's a strategic move that could elevate his personal brand to new heights. As part of this collaboration, Hunter, along with other top college athletes, will be promoting Celsius across social media channels.

TV commercials and on-campus activities will be lined up for Hunter throughout the college football season. This deal places the 22-year-old at the forefront of a brand that’s rapidly becoming a major player in the energy drink market, already giving industry leaders like Red Bull and Monster a run for their money.

Celsius’ NIL strategy is all about connecting with Gen Z, and Hunter fits that bill perfectly. His dedication on the field and commitment to fitness off the field make him an ideal ambassador for the brand's “Live Fit” lifestyle. Pepsico invested $550 million in Celsius in 2022 buying 8.5% stake.

Hunter’s involvement could mean more visibility and influence, not just in sports but also across lifestyle and wellness sectors. This partnership aligns with Celsius' broader marketing strategy, which includes high-profile sponsorships like its exclusive partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and Major League Soccer.

For Travis Hunter, this deal represents more than just a paycheck—it’s an opportunity to align himself with a brand on the rise, setting him up for long-term success off the field.

