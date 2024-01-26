Travis Hunter has made a name for himself as a two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes. He has been a cog in Deion Sanders' plan on the field on both sides of the ball. But his influence does not end on the field and goes beyond the realm of just football.

Hunter took to Instagram to share a snap of himself in a ski mask with the fans. It was part of an NIL announcement with NXTRND, as he revealed that the brand had launched the masks in 12+ colors for the fans to get their hands on. The Colorado star looked like a ninja coming out of a manga comic.

Here is the ski mask snap shared by the Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, showing off his NIL deal with the NXTRND brand.

“NXTRND ski masks just launched in 12+ color options. Tap in with code Travis for a discount,” Hunter wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The CFB world was quick to react to the 20-year-old in a ski mask. Here are a few reactions from the fans.

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

The wide receiver cum cornerback signed the NIL deal with the brand back in May last year. The brand is also known as ‘Next Trend’ and deals with sports equipment of all kinds, from back plates to visors and now ski masks.

The brand is especially popular among high school athletes but Hunter might be a key for them to scale up to college level and beyond.

The two-way star followed head coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado in the 2023 offseason and has become an important part of the team in Boulder. Here is a look at his performance in the 2023 season, his first for the Buffaloes after being named in the academic first team All-American.

Travis Hunter: A look back at numbers after 2023 season

As a cornerback, Hunter registered 31 total tackles in his first season in Boulder, out of which 23 came as solo ones. He also intercepted three quarterback passes and swatted off five others.

In the offense, Hunter doubled up as a wide receiver to catch 57 receptions for 721 receiving yards and score five receiving touchdowns.

Off the field, the 20-year-old has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million and endorses a lot of big brands like NXTRND, American Eagle and Wasteland Co. He has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, which makes him a lucrative candidate for deals with brands. Will he be able to take Colorado up again next season?

