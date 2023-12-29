WATCH: Colorado WR Travis Hunter back in training as Buffs look to bounce back from 4-8 season

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Colorado WR Travis Hunter showcased his exceptional footwork during training.

Originally shared on Hunter's father's Instagram page, the footage highlights the skills that have earned him praise and showcases why Deion Sanders believes in his abilities and raves about the same.

The caption accompanying the video reads,

"Love watching this video of @TravisHunterJr, posted on his father's Instagram page. His footwork is next level. This is one of the reasons @DeionSanders raves about his abilities!!"

Travis Hunter's proficiency in footwork appears to be a key asset, contributing to the anticipation surrounding his performance in the upcoming season and Buff's disappointing 4-8 performance in the previous season.

Deion Sanders' confidence in the recruiting power of Shedeur and Travis Hunter

Despite Colorado's 4-8 record in the 2023 season, head coach Deion Sanders remains optimistic about the team's future.

In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Sanders expressed confidence in the recruiting abilities of star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter:

"You're talking about one of the greatest recruiters, [Shedeur Sanders] and Travis [Hunter] are probably the best recruiters we've got on the squad"

According to Sanders, these players have become sought-after figures, with aspiring athletes reaching out to discuss the possibility of joining the Buffaloes.

He said:

"Because, these kids DM them and hit them and just want to talk to them about coming there and want to play with them because of the way they approach the game."

Shedeur concluded a standout inaugural season, setting school records with over 3,200 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Despite the 99th rank in 247Sports' 2024 Composite Rankings, the Buffaloes have secured a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

CU Buffs season finale recap

In their final Pac-12 game of the season, Colorado faced a tough challenge against Utah, ultimately falling short with a 23-17 defeat.

Despite the absence of starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, true freshman Ryan Staub impressed with a solid starting debut, throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Hunter played a pivotal role in the game, catching eight passes for 107 yards and a score.

Staub's connection with Hunter was evident as they combined for an 18-yard touchdown pass that brought the Buffs within striking distance. Staub said:

"He's the best player in college football right now, He's a safety net, but he's also a weapon at the same time. For me having a guy like him in my first start, it's huge."

Despite the setback, Coach Prime sees the season as a step in the right direction, emphasizing progress and competitiveness in most games.

"We're certainly heading in the right direction, We're certainly trending forward. We got our butt kicked twice this year in 12 games. There was no winning those two games but every other game we had a shot, and I think that's progress."

