Colorado Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Buff players who've entered the transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of the college football world after starting the season 3-0 but finished it 4-8.

After a disappointing end to the season, several Colorado players have entered the transfer portal. Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Buffaloes football team.

Colorado Buffaloes transfer portal

Colorado has nine players in the transfer portal.

Kasen Weisman, quarterback

Freshman quarterback Kasen Weisman entered the transfer portal after not seeing any game action this season. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Douglasville, Georgia, and has four years of eligibility left.

Anthony Hankerson, running back

Anthony Hankerson enters the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buffaloes. He led Colorado in rushing attempts with 78 in 2023 and was second on the team in rushing yards, with 319.

Chernet Estes, wide receiver

Chernet Estes didn't see any game action in 2023 after redshirting his freshman season in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Cole Boscia, wide receiver

Cole Boscia, like Estes, didn't see the field in 2023 after redshirting his freshman season in 2022. Boscia was a walk-on to Colorado and will have three years of eligibility left.

Caleb Fauria, tight end

Caleb Fauria was the first player from Colorado to enter the transfer portal. Fauria played seven games in 2022 but lost his starting role to walk-on Michael Harrison in 2023.

Fauria will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, with two years of eligibility left.

Michael Harrison, tight end

Walk-on tight end Michael Harrison enters the transfer portal after winning the starting job in 2023. He caught 31 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, offensive lineman

Gerad Christian-Lichetnhan was the Buffaloes' starting left tackle in 2023. He played 1,328 offensive snaps in the last two seasons and will graduate from Colorado in May before joining the new school next year.

Van Wells, center

Van Wells was named Pro Football Focus' All-Freshman Team in 2022 and started 11 of 12 games in 2023. Wells has two years of eligibility left.

Marvin Ham II, linebacker

Marvin Ham II enters the transfer portal after playing five years in Colorado. Ham started five games in 2023, played 11 and recorded 36 tackles and a sack.