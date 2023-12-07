Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of back-to-back underwhelming seasons, as they are 12-12 over the past two years, with a 6-10 record in SEC play. The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher after Week 11 of the 2023 season and will owe him a $77.5 million buyout, by far the largest in college football history. Following the regular season, they hired Mike Elko to serve as their next coach.

With transfer portal news dominating the college football world on Monday, as over 1,000 players entered their names, here's a look at the 13 Texas A&M players who are among that group:

Texas A&M Aggies transfer portal

#1: Max Johnson, quarterback

Max Johnson joined the LSU Tigers as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 18 games, throwing for 3,884 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 59.8% of his passes and adding three rushing touchdowns.

Johnson joined the Texas A&M Aggies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in 12 games, throwing for 1,969 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.7% of his passes and adding two rushing touchdowns. Johnson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 26 and committed to join the North Carolina Tar Heels three days later.

#2: Raymond Cottrell, wide receiver

Raymond Cottrell joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He appeared in three games as a true freshman, recording one reception for 13 yards and a touchdown. Cottrell announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 13.

#3: Jake Johnson, tight end

Jake Johnson, the younger brother of Max Johnson, joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 17 games, recording 25 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#4: Remington Strickland, offensive line

Remington Strickland joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 12 games in his collegiate career. Strickland announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

#5: Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, offensive line

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in six games in his collegiate career. Spasojevic-Moko announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

#6: James Bailey, offensive line

James Bailey joined the Texas A&M Aggies as an unranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has not made his college debut. Bailey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#7: Chase Bistonis, offensive tackle

Chase Bistonis joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman. Bistonis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#8: Fadil Diggs, edge rusher

Fadil Diggs joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 25 games, recording 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defended. Diggs announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#9: Walter Nolen, defensive line

Walter Nolen joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 22 games, recording 66 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. Nolen announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3 and is the top-ranked overall player in the portal.

#10: LT Overton, defensive line

LT Overton joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 23 games, recording 48 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. Overton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

#11: Micaiah Overton, defensive line

Micaiah Overton joined the Liberty Flames as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in just one game, recording one tackle. Overton joined the Texas A&M Aggies via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in two games, recording one tackle. Overton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

#12: Tyreek Chappell, cornerback

Tyreek Chappell joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 33 games, recording 106 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 26 passes defended. Chappell announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#13: Jardin Gilbert, safety

Jardin Gilbert joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 25 games, recording 79 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended. Chappell announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.