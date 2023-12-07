USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The USC Trojans were among the biggest disappointments in college football this season. After entering the year with College Football Playoff hopes as the sixth-ranked team in the nation, the Trojans finished just 7-5, thanks in large part to a 5-4 record in Pac-12 play.

The transfer portal dominated college football news on Monday as over 1,000 players entered their names.

Here's a look at the nine USC players who are among that group:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

USC Trojans transfer portal

#1: Darwin Barlow, running back

Darwin Barlow joined the TCU Horned Frogs as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in 13 games for the Horned Frogs, running for 527 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries. He added ten receptions for 54 yards and three kick returns for 43 yards.

Barlow joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal ahead of the 2021 season and has appeared in 27 games with the program. He has recorded 466 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 86 carries. Barlow has added eight receptions for 66 yards. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

#2: Matthew Colombo, running back

Matthew Colombo joined the USC Trojans as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He did not make his college debut until this season, appearing in four games, rushing for seven yards on one carry. Colombo announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

#3: Michael Jackson III, wide receiver

Michael Jackson III joined the USC Trojans as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 24 games, catching 46 passes for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson III has added 72 rushing yards on two carries and 100 punt return yards on 18 returns. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#4: Raleek Brown, wide receiver

Raleek Brown joined the USC Trojans as a four-star running back prospect in the 2022 recruiting class before switching to wide receiver ahead of the 2023 season. He has appeared in 16 games, rushing for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries. Brown has also caught 19 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns and returned 24 kickoffs for 517 yards. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#5: Jude Wolfe, tight end

Jude Wolfe joined the USC Trojans as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 30 games, catching 12 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. Wolfe announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

#6: De'jon Benton, defensive line

De'jon Benton joined the USC Trojans as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 27 games, recording 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Benton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

#7: Jamar Sekona, defensive line

Jamar Sekona joined the USC Trojans as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in ten games, recording 11 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. Sekona announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 19.

#8: Chris Thompson Jr., linebacker

Chris Thompson Jr. joined the Auburn Tigers as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in four games as a true freshman, recording eight tackles.

Following the season, Thompson Jr. joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal. He has appeared in 25 games, recording 20 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss. Thompson Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3.

#9: Xamarion Gordon, safety

Xamarion Gordon joined the USC Trojans as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 17 games, recording 10 tackles, one interception and one pass defended. Gordon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.