Arkansas Razorbacks Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a significantly underwhelming season in 2023 as they were the second-worst team in the SEC. The Razorbacks finished just 4-8, with a 1-7 record in SEC play.

The transfer portal dominated college football news on Monday as over 1,000 players entered their names. While KJ Jefferson was expected to enter the transfer portal, he has yet to officially do so.

Here's a look at the 13 Arkansas players who are among that group:

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal

#1: Raheim Sanders, running back

Raheim Sanders joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 32 games, rushing for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns on 398 carries. Sanders has also caught 49 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

#2: AJ Green, running back

AJ Green joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 37 games, rushing for 953 yards and six touchdowns on 201 carries. Green has also caught 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and returned 17 kickoffs for 274 yards. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#3: Samuel Mbake, wide receiver

Samuel Mbake joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in nine games, however, he has not recorded any stats. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#4: Kalil Girault, wide receiver

Kalil Girault joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as an unranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has yet to make his college debut. Girault announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

#5: Hunter Talley, tight end

Hunter Talley joined as an unranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in three games, however, he has not recorded any stats. Talley announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

#6: Devon Manuel, offensive tackle

Devon Manuel joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in ten games in his collegiate career. Manuel announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#7: Taurean Carter, defensive line

Taurean Carter joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 33 games, recording 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended. Carter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#8: Chris Paul Jr., linebacker

Chris Paul Jr. joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 28 games, recording 137 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. Paul Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#9: Jordan Crook, linebacker

Jordan Crook joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 25 games, recording 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Crook announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#10: Mani Powell, linebacker

Mani Powell joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 21 games, recording five tackles. Powell announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#11: Jaylen Lewis, cornerback

Jaylen Lewis joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in four games, recording three tackles. Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#12: Malik Chavis, safety

Malik Chavis joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 40 games, recording 38 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, one interception and one pass defended. Chavis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#13: Tyler Larco, kicker

Nate Clifton joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has not made his college debut. Larco announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.