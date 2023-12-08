BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Cougars players who've entered the transfer portal

The BYU Cougars had a disappointing 2023 college football season in their first year in the Big 12 Conference, going 5-7 (2-7).

Following the end of the saeson, there are going to be players looking for a bigger or different opportunity. Let's take a look at the Cougars players currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal and what they have done.

BYU Cougars transfer portal

There are Cougars players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal:

#1 Miles Davis, Running Back

Redshirt sophomore Miles Davis has the most experience out of anyone here. getting snaps on the field. He has posted 72 rushing attempts for 392 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns and11 receptions for 63 yards (5.7 yards per catch).

He's going to get some strong offers, as he has some eligibility remaining and has shown to be able to get chunks of yards whenever the ball is in his hands.

#2 Sol-Jay Maiava, Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Sol-Jay Maiava is looking for a new program to call home and has only played one game in his collegiate career.

That was in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, where he went 7-of-12 for 47 yards with an interception while also running 14 times for 96 yards (6.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

However, he did not get opportunities this season and is looking to build on what he has shown he could do.

#3 Austin Riggs, Longsnapper

Junior longsnapper Austin Riggs has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has been one of the top longsnappers in college football.

He has played 21 games and has done a good job in terms of getting the ball to the punter and setting them up for success. Expect teams to look for him to help be a strong special teams player.

#4 Michael Daley, Linebacker

Redshirt sophomore Michael Daley is looking for a new place to call home, as he has not seen the field.

It will be intriguing to see what interest he will draw, as he has not played a single snap of college football through three seasons.

#5 Dom Henry, Wide Receiver

Redshirt freshman Dom Henry has only seen the field in one game this season for the Cougars. He played against Iowa State but did not record any stats against the Cyclones.

Henry is a three-star prospect, and with a few years of eligibility remaining, this could be a good chance for him to get accustomed to a new program.

#6 John Henry Daley, Defensive End

Freshman edge rusher John Henry Daley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Cougars.

He only appeared in two games and finished with three total tackles. The three-star prospect should have a decent amount of suitors as he looks for a new home.