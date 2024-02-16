WATCH: $2,300,000 NIL-valued Travis Hunter adds another feather to his cap as Colorado WR bags deal with KFC

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is loving his life in Boulder. After recently getting engaged to his fiancée Leanna Lenee, the 20-year-old has bagged a deal with fast-food behemoth Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

The $2.3 million NIL-valued WR posted a reel on Instagram with a bag of KFC orders in front of him:

"It's Travis Hunter. I've recently been missing home-cooked meals, especially mashed potatoes so I decided to try KFC's new 'Smash'd Bowl'. As you can see, I got the KFC on the front door, let's try it."

The post endorsed the meal containing cheese, bacon bits, mashed potatoes, and fries.

"It's real good," he said.

"This is a perfect snack. Y'all should go and try it."

Whether or not the Buffaloes have been at par on the field, business has certainly been good under Coach Prime's reign in Colorado. From Shedeur and Shilo bagging NIL deals left, right, and center, Hunter has now joined the mix.

Fans will expect the Buffs to beef up their arsenal and come out firing on all cylinders come the 2024 college football season.

Travis Hunter gets engaged

The Buffaloes WR has started the next chapter of his life this offseason by proposing to his high school sweetheart, Leanna Lenee.

He broke the news through an Instagram post, not only sharing the new phase of his life but the dazzling diamond ring he picked out for his now-fiancée.

This love story started back in high school, and their bond grew stronger with time. The couple continued their journey even as Hunter joined Deion Sanders' Jackson State program and, subsequently, Colorado.

Leanna reciprocated the love on her Instagram, responding to Hunter's proposal with a resounding:

"A million times yes."

The spotlight, however, was not just on their love but also on her stunning engagement ring. Estimates suggest that if the ring is adorned with genuine diamonds, it could carry a hefty price tag of up to $100,000.

While specific figures may vary, Hunter's impressive $2.3 million NIL earnings certainly put him in a position to afford such a symbol of commitment.

