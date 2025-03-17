Travis Hunter's mom drops 3-word message for Trayvis & Co. after Cam Newton's team goes undefeated on Day 1

Travis Hunter isn't the only standout athlete in his family. His younger brother, Trayvis, is a Class of 2027 recruit who plays with Cam Newton's C1N 7-on-7 team. Trayvis also has offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jackson State, and Tennessee State.

Trayvis' crew went undefeated on the first day of the OT7 competition on Saturday. OT7's Instagram account posted a slideshow of videos and photos of C1N's win over Fleaux, which was broadcast on NFL Network. The Hunters' mother, Ferrante Edmonds, had some words of encouragement for Trayvis.

"Let's Go Baby," Edmonds commented with three fire emojis.

Travis Hutner's mother, Ferrante Edmonds, gave his younger brother some words of encouragement

Trayvis had one particular highlight play during the day, beating his man deep for a touchdown, and then busting some moves to celebrate in the end zone.

"That is Trayvis Hunter! Travis Hunter's little brother! Just like his older brother with the dances in the end zone," the announcer said.

Trayvis is a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, and had 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine prep games last season, per MaxPreps.

How does Travis Hunter guide his younger brother?

Before Trayvis hit the field to compete with C1N, Travis Hunter was asked on his podcast if he had any advice for his younger brother.

"Nah, I don't give him no advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said. "I could tell you everything you need to know, but you've got to go face it by yourself. I can't be there when it's time for you to face it.

"Once he, you know, go through it, he'll come back and let me know what he need help with. And, once he tell me what he need help with, I'm gonna make sure he get the right help."

Travis Hunter is a good resource for Trayvis to have. The older Hunter is regarded as maybe the most electric player in the 2025 NFL Draft and is highly unlikely to fall past the top four picks of the event.

According to multiple mock drafts, the Tennessee Titans, who own the first choice in the order, are slated to go with Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. The teams following Tennessee — Cleveland, the New York Giants, and New England — will all be in play to take Hunter.

Hunter has revealed that he wants to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, just like he did at Colorado. His efforts on the field for the Buffaloes earned him a Heisman Trophy. He also became the first player to ever win both the Biletnikoff and the Bednarik Award, respectively given to the best receiver and defensive player in the sport.

