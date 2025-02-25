Mel Kiper opens up about the NFL team which can pick Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders in 2025 draft

Colorado's Travis Hunter might be the most intriguing NFL prospect in some time. Performing well on both sides of the ball is remarkable, as it is rare for a player to excel as both an offensive and defensive player. Hunter is a sort of talent that is few and far between.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is wowed by Hunter's ability. He joined Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on "First Take" on Tuesday morning to go over his reasoning for the placement of some players in his latest mock draft.

"Stephen A., I think the Giants could take Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders," Kiper said. "If you're picking where (they) are and you get the best player in the draft, that's pretty doggone good. Travis Hunter, people say, 'Well, is he not a great corner? Is he a great receiver?' He's played both, he hasn't played just one.

"He hasn't said, 'Okay, I'm gonna put all my energy into one spot.' And I talk about energy. How about the energy you lose playing both ways in college and being as physical as he is and being out there for every snap. This kid is unbelievable, he is generational." (1:44)

It's yet to be seen whether Hunter's new team will allow him to play both ways, but a team like New York could make use of him in multiple roles.

"Let it play out," Kiper said. "See where he's best and sprinkle him in at the other spot. So, for the Giants, that need help at both corner and wide receiver, he would make a lot of sense."

Examining Travis Hunter's landing spot in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Mel Kiper had Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter going No. 1 overall to Tennessee and Miami quarterback Cam Ward landing in Cleveland at No. 2 and Travis Hunter to the New York Giants at No. 3.

Shedeur Sanders was taken by the New York Jets with the No. 7 choice.

Kiper said that Travis Hunter being taken by the Giants ahead of his Buffaloes quarterback would come as a surprise to many.

"Hunter is my top-ranked prospect in the class, and though I currently see him as a receiver in the pros, he could also play cornerback for New York," Kiper wrote on ESPN.

The Giants picked Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft. The rookie receiver piled up 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 109 grabs. Putting Hunter beside him could make for a threatening pass-catching duo.

