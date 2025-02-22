"Going to be tough for him": AJ Brown gives a reality check to Travis Hunter as he gears up for his NFL journey

Travis Hunter starred on both sides of the ball at the college level and won the Heisman Trophy in the process. The now-former Colorado two-way star now has his sights set on similarly making his mark in the NFL. The professional level will make it much tougher for him to do so, however, something that he's been warned about before.

Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown went on an episode of the "Kickin' It with Dee" podcast on Friday. He was asked how he'd approach running routes against Travis Hunter if he had just played on the offensive side of the ball.

"He don't got to be on offense," Brown said. "I'm going at his head. I'm telling you, and it's all love. It's all love until we lace them up, but, you know, it's gonna be tough for him. He's gonna have to be in shape. You know, I'm not saying he can't do it, you know, because who am I to say that he can't do anything?

"But he's got a lot of work ahead of him because it's gonna be so tough. It's a lot of plays, it's a long year, you know. Shoot, he's gonna have to practice."

Why does Travis Hunter want to play both sides in the NFL?

Deciding between playing wide receiver or cornerback once drafted is tough for Travis Hunter. The franchise that takes him may allow him to play both ways, but the workload might wear him down and make him pick at some point.

On an episode of Cam Newton's podcast earlier this month, Hunter shared why he enjoys playing on both sides of the ball.

"Bro, I can't tell you because, like, when I score touchdowns, I get to celebrate," Hunter told Newton. "It's just that type of, 'Oh, I just messed them up, uh. Now I get in the end zone, now everybody looking like, 'Dang, look at the replay! He going crazy!' And then, on the defensive side of the ball, I can lock them up, catch the pick, but sometimes you don't get to the end zone.

"I wanna be in that endzone having a party. With that interception, I still get to have a party because that flips you the game. ... There's a lot of excitement, but there's nothing better than getting a pick-six, bro."

Travis Hunter could be the first player drafted in April. ESPN's Field Yates currently has him going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans in his latest mock draft.

Wherever he goes, the Heisman Trophy winner will be hoping he can showcase his unique skill set in the NFL.

