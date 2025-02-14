"Big mistake": Former Jets scout delivers blunt verdict on Travis Hunter as he gears up for the 2025 NFL scouting combine

Travis Hunter heads into April's NFL Draft as the most intriguing prospect on the board. The former Colorado two-way star won the Heisman Trophy last season. He could very well be the first player selected when the event gets underway in Green Bay.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has his thoughts on some recent news regarding which side of the ball Hunter will audition on later this month.

"Heard the news—Travis Hunter is going to the NFL Scouting Combine as a CB and not as a WR. BIG MISTAKE," Kelly wrote Thursday on X/Twitter. "1st Round WR. 2nd Round CB. As a former NFL Scout, I know. I've studied every snap of his on offense and defense the past 2 seasons."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kelly linked a blog post of his scouting Hunter. In that piece, he doubled down on why Travis Hunter should want to play at wideout as a professional.

"Hunter is natural at creating throwing windows. He either out-muscles corners covering him to create the needed space, or he puts on a move to get open. He also attacks the ball, often moving toward it when it's in the air, which creates even more separation from the defender," Kelly said.

What position should Travis Hunter play at the next level?

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith offered Travis Hunter some words of advice while the two were on Radio Row in New Orleans last week.

"You in a man's game now and these (are) some big, big boys," Smith said on Cam Newton's podcast. "And they gonna put a licking on you, and the more you expose yourself to that, it's like attrition kicking in."

Smith talked about the toll playing both sides could take on Hunter.

"When you get hit too much, it can soften you up," Smith said. "Because you can do it all, they gonna throw it all at you, which is gonna expose you to that level of punishment. And you've gotta protect yourself by picking what you do best and, most importantly, what is your better shot at success for the team."

Travis Hunter said he enjoys the thrill of scoring touchdowns, which playing receiver allows him to do much more often than covering other wideouts.

"When I score touchdowns, I get to celebrate," Hunter said on that same podcast. "It's just that type of, 'Oh, I just messed them up, uh. Now I get in the end zone, now everybody looking like, 'Dang, look at the replay! He going crazy!" (starting at 7:00)

Where Hunter ends up and in what role he plays will certainly be something to watch closely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback