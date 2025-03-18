Following Myles Garrett's $204.7M extension, Joel Klatt issues clear advice to Browns around Travis Hunter 

Travis Hunter should be Cleveland's No. 2 overall choice in the 2025 NFL draft, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes. The two-way Colorado star is arguably the most electric NFL prospect this cycle, and with the Browns keeping Myles Garrett around with a hefty contract, Hunter would make a lot of sense in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.

Ad

Klatt explained why on his weekly podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." Garrett's new deal is worth a total of $204.7 million over the next six seasons.

"So, because they've got Garrett, now I'm looking in other position groups and, obviously, they can address a lot of different things," Klatt said Monday. "I don't know if you can pass up Travis Hunter right here at No. 2. Travis can improve both sides of the ball, and there's really been no player that you can say that about ever in the history of this draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"...I think he can be a top-five corner in the National Football League," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the defensive side of the ball, Travis Hunter racked up 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble last season. He won the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player.

"What makes him so special is he can also then couple that with being, I think, a No. 3, slot-style wide receiver," Klatt said. "Maybe not in on every single play and every single position group ... you're gonna minimize his snaps just that way. Therefore, he's going to be impacting both sides of the ball at the NFL level very similar to what he did for Colorado en route to the Heisman Trophy."

Ad

Will Travis Hunter play both sides of the ball in the NFL?

Hunter seems to be set on playing both cornerback and receiver in the professional ranks, something that feels like it would be a pretty tall task. If he sticks to his guns, Wave Sports + Entertainment's Bomani Jones believes that Hunter is more valuable than even the No. 2 choice.

Ad

“If you think he can play both ways and would like to make him play both ways, then hell yeah you make him the No. 1 play in the draft. Shohei Ohtani,” Jones said earlier this month on his podcast, 'The Right Time with Bomani Jones.'

“Like, if you think he is two players in one, then this isn’t even a discussion – if you actually think that. … If that is your plan, then he is the no-brainer No. 1 overall pick," he added.

The Tennesse Titans currently own the No. 1 overall pick and, according to multiple mock draft scenarios, appear to be enamored with Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.