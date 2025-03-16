Cam Newton drops one-word reaction to Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis' perfect touchdown

2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is gearing up for his professional journey in the NFL. After a 9-4 campaign last season with the Colorado Buffaloes, the two-way star decided to declare for this year's NFL draft. Hunter is projected to be a top-three pick in April and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Amid the draft hype, Travis Hunter's younger brother Trayvis is making his own headlines in high school. He is looking to follow in his brother's footsteps and become a football star in the future.

Trayvis Hunter was one of the high school prospects invited to this year's 7-on-7 OT7 competition and has gone viral for one of his plays during the game. In a clip shared by Overtime, Trayvis sprinted down the right side of the field while connecting on a pass from his quarterback. He ran it all the way to the endzone before celebrating the touchdown.

Former NFL star Cam Newton, who is also a big believer in Travis Hunter, took to the comments to share his reaction to Trayvis' touchdown play.

"Love," Cam Newton wrote in the comments.

Cam Newton comments on Trayvis

So far, Trayvis Hunter has received an offer from his elder brother's previous team, Jackson State. He also has an offer from another HBCU team, Tennessee State. The 15-year-old is a wide receiver for Effingham County High School and still has a few years left before deciding on his collegiate future. Hunter is currently in his sophomore year in High School. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 496 yards and six TDs receiving last season.

Travis Hunter wants his younger brother to have his own experience developing as a football star

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is letting Trayvis carve out his own path. On Saturday's episode of his eponymous show, Travis stated that he wanted his younger brother to have his own first-hand experiences.

The reason behind this is that this will help shape him into a strong future talent and also help him deal with difficult challenges alone.

"Nah, I don't give him no advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said. "I could tell everything you need to know, but you've got to face it yourself. I can't be there when its time for you to face it.

"Once he, you know, go through it, he'll come back and let me know what he need help with. And, once he tell me what he need help with, I'm gonna make sure he get the right help." (TS- 3:00 onwards)

With the future looking extremely bright for both, the Hunters are ones to watch out for in the coming years.

