Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel rips NCAA in his latest Netflix documentary; claims to have "deep hatred" for the association

Johnny Manziel returned to the spotlight as Netflix released the documentary “UNTOLD: Johnny Football” on August 8. The film chronicles the journey of one of the most extraordinary talents in history, from his meteoric rise to his subsequent downfall.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner candidly shares his sentiments about the NCAA in the documentary. Manziel expressed his sense of being deprived of the chance to capitalize on his collegiate fame, which was the case in college sports before the advent of NIL.

"I have a deep hatred against the NCAA," Manziel said.

The 70-minute documentary showcased Manziel’s defiance against the NCAA and his brief and turbulent NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. It also featured his subsequent downward spiral that led to rehabilitation and a harrowing near-death experience after leaving football.

Johnny Manziel was unable to profit from his stardom

Brad Crawford from 247Sports offers additional insights into the NIL discussion in the Netflix documentary. His input sheds light on the complexities and implications of this significant topic, which plays a crucial role in Johnny Manziel’s story.

According to him, Manziel revealed that despite his stardom in College Station, he received no financial benefits until Super Bowl week in Miami at the end of the 2012 season. This particular event marked a turning point in his life and career.

At a party, Johnny Manziel was approached by a sports memorabilia personality who brokered the most significant deal of his life then. The deal was executed at the Fountain Blue Hotel, marking a pivotal moment in his career and financial opportunities.

In the recently released documentary, more details are available on Johnny Manziel’s time as a college football player with Texas A&M.

The NCAA Prior Opposition to NIL

2012 Heisman Trophy Presentation

For years, the NCAA opposed name image and likeness compensation in college sports. This sparked numerous debates and controversies within the landscape for several years, but the college sports body stood firm in upholding the rules.

Critics argued that these rules were unfair to student-athletes, as they generated significant revenue for their colleges and universities through their athletic performances. However, the athletes could not share in the profits due to restrictions.

Indeed, Johnny Manziel is one of the athletes who could have earned substantial money in the pre-NIL era. His immense popularity and talent during that time could have potentially translated into lucrative financial opportunities had the NIL rules been different.