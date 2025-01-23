Former Jets scout makes his stance clear on why Travis Hunter should play as a WR in the NFL

Travis Hunter is an exceptional talent and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be one of the first players off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. However, Hunter's two-way ability had led to questions about his best position.

Following the completion of the 2024/25 college football season, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has given his two cents on Hunter's best position.

According to Kelly, Travis Hunter can become a superstar in the NFL as a wide receiver. Kelly pointed out Hunter's elite wideout numbers of 96 catches, 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his final year of collegiate football. He also stated that Hunter was a "good cornerback" versus Big 12 competition, but he looked generational as a wide receiver.

Kelly praised Hunter's ability to generate clean throwing windows for his quarterback, which will serve him well at the next level. The Colorado Buffaloes star regularly outmuscled opposing cornerbacks or simply busted a skill move to get open.

While Hunter is a clear first-round wide receiver in the upcoming draft, Kelly believes he's merely a second-round cornerback. Plus, he'd be better off playing in one position by the time he enters the league due to his physicality at the professional level.

Will Travis Hunter be the first overall pick?

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football and arguably the most talented prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter is among the most hyped athletes to enter the NFL draft recently.

However, it's doubtful that Hunter will be drafted with the first overall pick. The pick belongs to the quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans.

The Titans need a star QB1, especially after the Will Levis experiment failed to work. Hence, expect Tennessee to pick either Miami's Cam Ward or Hunter's teammate and close friend, Shedeur Sanders. The likeliest way for Hunter to go first is if a team admiring him trades to number one. Then he might just hear his name called first by Roger Goodell.

