  • "Top tier steals": Coach Prime's son Bucky campaigns for 2 NFL Draft prospects from Colorado and it's not Shedeur or Travis Hunter

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Jan 19, 2025 19:40 GMT
Coach Prime
Coach Prime's son Bucky campaigns for 2 NFL Draft prospects from Colorado. (Image credits: Imagn)

Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. highlighted two Colorado wide receivers as potential steals in the upcoming NFL Draft, tweeting his endorsement on Saturday. According to Bucky, both Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester have been intensifying their draft preparation.

“Jimmy Horn Jr & LaJohntay Wester will be Top Tier Steals in the Draft this year,” he tweeted.
Another video on X showed Horn Jr.'s explosive speed and agility which will likely boost his draft position beyond current projections. His crisp route-running demonstrations at Topshelf Performance Training showcase these elite movement skills.

Wester emerged as a standout receiver in 2024, recording 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per reception. Draft analysts note his refined route-running ability and skill at creating separation, traits that could attract teams like the Dallas Cowboys.

Horn Jr. caught 37 passes for 441 yards and one touchdown in 2024, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. Recent training footage at Topshelf Performance Training showcases his exceptional quickness, suggesting he could excel as both a receiver and return specialist in the NFL.

The endorsement from Bucky is notable as he chose to promote these receivers rather than his more widely-discussed brothers, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. connects with Colorado football through video game

Bucky found a creative way to stay connected with the Colorado Buffaloes football program. He extended Colorado's football season by creating the Buffaloes in NCAA 25, simulating their games through the video game. The son of head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders shared on X:

“I done started a season mode in NCAA 25 so I can feel closer to my dawgs …. Damn time flies.”

As a vital member of the Sanders family circle, Bucky helps promote the Buffaloes program while supporting his brothers Shedeur and Hunter on the field. His social media presence has sparked significant interest in both Colorado football and the Sanders family's journey in Boulder.

Edited by Gio Vergara
