Deion Sanders Jr.'s GF Brittany shares the 1st pic in her camera after finding the lost item

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. aka Bucky continued to document his brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders' last season in college football. In their last campaign with the team, the Buffs exceeded expectations to finish the season 9-4.

Off the gridiron, Bucky recently celebrated his long-term girlfriend Brittany Faye's birthday on New Year's Day with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

On Thursday, Bucky's girlfriend shared on her Instagram stories the first picture that she pulled from her gallery after recovering her lost camera. She captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Y'all my camera has been found!!!! Thank you God!!" Faye wrote.

"@Deionsandersjr the first pic on my camera!"

Trending

Brittany's IG stories

Brittany's IG stories

Faye announced on her Instagram stories on New Year's Day that her Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II had been stolen after her birthday celebrations. She appealed to the culprit to return it due to the sentimental value of the pictures it contained.

“I lost my camera last night & I had so many pics. I could cry,” Faye wrote on her IG story. "Whoever stole my camera give it back please 😭😭😂😂 that camera is sold out everywhere I can’t even get another one right now 🥺 and my memory card was still in there with all my bday pics 😞"

When Deion Sanders Jr. revealed why he loves Brittany Faye

During an episode of the "Well Off Forever" podcast last year, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that there was a period in his life when he had no money to pay his rent or even rent games. In that difficult period, it was Brittany Faye who helped him with both expenses (43:00):

“That’s why I love Brittany so much. She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn't have $15 in my account bro to pay for Sonic bro. If a man asks for $100, they really need it, if a man for a specific amount, they really need that money.

"People that I've done A, B, C, D for, people that I've paid for and I hate to bring sh*t up because you don't do stuff just to bring it up but damn, you ain't even gonna let me see that and I've done A, B, C, D for you? So Brittany showed love and that's why I was like, 'Brittany you just met me a month or two months ago and you're already helping pay my rent.'"

Deion Sanders Jr. has since flourished as the owner of the 'Well Off Forever' brand that has extensively documented the rise of the Sanders clan in college football. It has seen the brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, claim almost as much fame as their father, Coach Prime.

Coach Prime's ex-fiancee Tracey Edmonds once referred to Brittany Faye as the "President of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club" due to her affection for the coach's eldest son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place