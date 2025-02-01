Former Jets scout urges NFL organizations to snub Shedeur Sanders for Miami QB if they want to win games

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight throughout his college career and is now under the microscope more than ever ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, be it the coverage around his Shrine Bowl presence or his draft stock.

Two quarterbacks have been in conversation the most this year: Colorado's Shedeur and Miami's Cam Ward. There has been a debate about who should go higher in the draft this year.

Taking a clear side on the debate, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly took to social media to express his thoughts on the situation.

"If an #NFL organization just wants to sell tickets and jerseys, draft Shedeur Sanders. But if they want to win games —draft Cam Ward," he wrote.

This is not the first time the former NFL scout has bluntly expressed his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' pro future.

On Tuesday, he tweeted:

"As a former #NFL Scout —there’s nothing on Shedeur Sanders football resume that suggests he can win games at a higher level of competition in the NFL. He was 1-7 vs. top-25 teams at Colorado —and before that he was at an even lower level of competition at FCS Jackson State."

This tweet was in response to the Colorado quarterback's bold statement on what he brings to an NFL team:

"a lot of wins."

Chase Daniel drops a bold statement on Shedeur Sanders and other QBs in this year's Draft

On the latest episode of Scoop City, former NFL QB Chase Daniel urged the teams not to think about trading up to get a quarterback in this draft because of the low caliber overall.

Daniels advises the teams to wait until Day 2 and choose their quarterback from players like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard.

"I don’t think any quarterback in this draft is worth trading up toward. If there were a quarterback you’d trade up for, it’d be Cam Ward," Daniel said.

"There’s going to be some of those guys, those middle level guys, where you don’t have to reach for it. And if you get a guy in the 4th round like a Dak Prescott, I’m not saying there is anything like him out there, but like a Jaxson Dart to me is really interesting, a Riley Leonard is really interesting."

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

