Deiondra Sanders and R&B singer Jacquees welcomed her first child, a boy named Que into the world on Friday, August 9, 2024. Baby Que is Coach Prime's first grandchild.

Ad

Deiondra is the first child of football icon, Deion Sanders. Deiondra was born to Coach Prime and Carolyn Chambers.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, Deiondra reposted a video on her Instagram stories. The post was about the turbulent phase she endured in the lead-up to her child's birth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deiondra reposted the video with the caption,

"I already know Snow is an anointed blessing. I am so thankful for. He fought to stay alive thru all my fibroids! He is my biggest and greatest blessing!"

Ad

Trending

“Fought to stay alive”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra hails son’s resilience as she reflects on turbulent pregnancy phase

Deiondra's struggles during pregnancy are well documented. Upon giving birth to Baby Que, Coach Prime's daughter made a post on Instagram, and made the following caption,

Ad

"This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mother and can't wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que."

Deiondra regularly posts on Instagram, and her baby is frequently featured on her page.

Ad

Ad

Deiondra Sanders' son shares a birthday with Coach Prime

Deiondra and Jacquees' child, Baby Que was born on August 9, 2024. However, he's not the only family member with that birthday.

That's right, Deiondra's superstar father, Deion Sanders was also born on August 9, albeit a few decades before his first grandson. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach was clearly excited when he heard the news of his first child giving birth.

Ad

Coach Prime cares a lot about family, and he plays a present role in his children's lives. From coaching Shedeur and Shilo with the Jackson State Tigers and later the Colorado Buffaloes, to mentoring Deion Sanders Jr. in his media career, Coach Prime always puts family first.

He also shares a close relationship with Deiondra and his youngest daughter Shelomi. Baby Que is his first grandchild and the latest addition to the famous family. With that level of athletic prowess in the household, don't be surprised if Baby Show is projected to go in the Top 5 of the 2045 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place