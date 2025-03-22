Deion Sanders drops 3-word message as daughter Deiondra drops adorable snaps with her baby

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, became a mother on Aug. 9, when she gave birth to her son, Snow, with fiance Jacquees. On the day of his birth, she referred to her baby as a "miracle."

On Saturday, Deiondra shared an Instagram post featuring multiple photos with Snow and added a heartfelt message to express her love for her son.

“I love @snowsandersbroadnax My biggest blessing #MommyandMe”

Coach Prime left an affectionate three-word comment.

“Love yall baby,” he wrote.

Deion Sanders' comment

Deiondra has expressed her love for her son since the day she welcomed him.

“This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile,” Deiondra wrote on Aug. 9. “I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕.”

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra on balancing motherhood and work

As Deiondra settles back into her routine of balancing motherhood and work, she shared a post on March 14 recounting her experience. After her interview on the “Relationships Matter Live” podcast, she posted a few pictures and wrote about how her work helps strengthen her connection with her family.

“Through every moment of pain, I've learned that blessings are often wrapped in the hardest lessons," Deiondra wrote. ... "As a new mom balancing entrepreneurship, today was a reminder of the sacrifices we make, but also the growth and strength that come from it.

“Juggling the highs and lows, the challenges of motherhood and business are real- but it's all worth it for the love and growth I share with my little one."

On March 12, her fiance, Jacquees, shared pictures with his seven-month-old son, both wearing matching pajamas. The same goes for Snow’s grandad, Coach Prime, who was seen doing his grandparent duties, calling it a “blessed” moment, as he lounged on the couch, bottle-feeding his grandson.

