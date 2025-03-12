"His personality is on 1000": Deiondra Sanders' fiance Jacquees shares 7 month photo dump of son Snow via latest IG post

R&B singer Jacquees got engaged to Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, last year during her baby shower. The couple welcomed their first child, baby Snow, last August and have been making strides in their new journey of parenthood.

On Monday, Jacquees shared a post on Instagram with a seven-month photo dump of his son. The post included photos and videos of himself posing with Baby Snow and the countless memories they made over the past few months. He accompanied the post with some heartwarming words for his son.

"Baby Dump! My son Snow is 7 months now & his personality is on 1,000! lol I love my baby boy! The best thing that's happened to me! Oh yea he got 2 teeth too!! lol time waits for nobody!!!" the singer wrote.

Deiondra and Jacquees navigated through some controversy last month. It all began when Coach Prime's daughter expressed her discomfort with her fiance's rumored bond with DeJ Loaf. She said that they were faking a relationship to boost the sales of their new album. The American rapper was not happy with the accusations and then took to Instagram to clear the misunderstandings.

"I respect people's relationships," Loaf said. "But it's also like, do y'all respect the friendship? I've been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it's business. (Jacquees and I) don't even hang out as much and do the cool shit that we used to do ... It's respect."

DeJ Loaf said she won't attend Jacquees and Deiondra's wedding because of the lack of respect and the lack of a sense of friendship between them.

"Oh, no. Cuz I haven't met her," Loaf said. "If any of his women feels like they don't have to respect me, then I don't have to be his friend. We can end the friendship if my respect is on the line. I won't be disrespected. I won't be these slurs. I want none of that."

Deiondra Sanders shares snippets after hosting award ceremony

Deiondra Sanders got the opportunity to co-host the LEADHER Awards on International Women's Day. On Instagram, she shared snippets from the eventful night while flaunting her glamorous outfit.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for being able to be a part of the event. She thanked RBC for holding the event and dubbed it a successful one.

"It has been an absolute honor and privilege to co-host the LEADHER Awards presnted by RBC on International Women's Day 2025, held at the historic Museum of History in Canada," she wrote.

"A huge thank you to RBC for creating such a powerful and impactful space on Saturday. We're still in awe of the event and the change we're creating together."

Deiondra Sanders and Baby Snow attended their first game with the Colorado Buffaloes during their Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars. They will be looking forward to Coach Prime's new journey with the program this upcoming season after both Shedeur and Shilo depart for the 2025 NFL Draft.

