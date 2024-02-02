Frank Gore Jr. NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Southern Miss RB ft. Green Bay Packers

Frank Gore Jr. has declared for the 2024 NFL draft after four years at Southern Miss. In December last year, he announced he was foregoing his senior season with the Golden Eagles to enter the draft.

The son of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore rushed for 4,022 yards on 759 carries and 26 touchdowns in his college career. In his final year, he rushed for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Frank Jr. is expected to be a Day 3 pick and is projected to go in the sixth round, but plenty of teams will likely be interested in him.

Frank Gore Jr. landing spots

#1, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at running back with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. However, Dillon is a pending free agent, and it's uncertain if Green Bay will look to bring him back.

If Dillon isn't brought back, Frank Gore could come in and be the backup running back behind Jones.

Gore is a workhorse-like back who could come in and add some speed and the ability to break tackles to the Packers backfield.

#2, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seem set at running back with Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, but drafting Frank Gore isn't out of the question.

Gore could be viewed as a developmental running back, so learning from McCaffrey and Mitchell would be beneficial for his career.

He could also follow in his dad's footsteps, who was drafted by the 49ers and spent his first 10 years with the team.

#3, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set at running back with James Cook and likely Ty Johnson as their backup.

But Latvaius Murray is a pending free agent, and the Bills could use a third-down down, which Gore did effectively at Southern Miss.

Gore also wouldn't have a major role in the Bills offense and can further his development.

#4, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem almost certain to draft a running back, and Frank Gore could be a possible target.

Minnesota has Ty Chandler and Alexander Mattison under contract for next season, while Cam Akers is a pending free agent. Mattison had his struggles last season but is a quality backup behind Chandler.

By drafting Gore, who can come in on the odd third down, the team could develop him into a potential starter in 2025 or 2026.

#5, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard was the Cowboys' starting running back last season but is now a pending free agent, which leaves a hole for Dallas. Meanwhile, backup running back Rico Dowdle is also a pending free agent.

If Dallas can't bring back either of them, the Cowboys will likely need to draft two running backs, and a late-round flier on Frank Gore makes sense.

Gore could come in and compete for a role on this Cowboys offense while allowing Dallas to save plenty of money on its cap space.