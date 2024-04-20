FSU football recruiting rumors 2024 tracker: Full list of prospects committed to Seminoles

FSU football is coming off an impressive season after finishing as the top team in the ACC and going unbeaten in the regular season. This season, the Seminoles will have some key players moving on from the program and will attempt to use their recruiting department to bring new talent into the program.

FSU has 13 new enrollees entering the program this season, including 10 players at the high school level who have signed their letter of intent. Here's a look at the recruiting news and the prospects that have committed to FSU.

Also Read: Florida State Spring Game 2024: 5 storylines to watch out for during annual practice event

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FSU football recruiting rumors 2024 tracker

Luke Kromenhoek, QB

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek will be on the Florida State football roster this season and is the fourth-ranked quarterback prospect by 247Sports in 2024. Kromenhoek is a dual-threat quarterback with great arm strength and accuracy.

Kromenhoek received interest in his recruiting process from teams like Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Florida. He ultimately chose to enroll at Florida State and will likely serve as a backup for a year or two before getting a shot at earning the starting spot.

Lawayne McCoy, WR

Wideout Lawayne McCoy is a 6-1 receiver from Miami, Fla., entering his first season with the Seminoles. He's a four-star prospect and is ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class of 2024 by 247Sports.

McCoy played both receiver and safety in high school but enrolled at Florida State as a receiver. McCoy has a ton of upside as a player, and FSU could easily transition to the defensive side of the ball depending on how he plays.

Charles Lester III, CB

Defensive back Charles Lester III was a huge recruiting piece for a Florida State team that had one of the top defenses in college football last season. Lester is rated as the eighth-best player at corner in the 2024 recruiting class.

Lester measures six-foot-one and possesses an impressive length. He has more experience working in zone coverage and can close extremely quickly on receivers. He's considered a potential future NFL prospect but has to continue to add strength and improve his agility.

Kam Davis, RB

Georgia native Kam Davis is ranked as the 11th running back in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports.

He will likely be third on the depth chart behind Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes. Both Williams and Holmes will be in their senior seasons, which could allow Davis to compete for the starting job in 2025.

Davis played quarterback in high school but will switch to running back at Florida State. His biggest strength is his elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss. He also ran track in high school and is an extremely balanced and powerful runner.

Full list of FSU football 2024 recruits

Player Position Luke Kromenhoek QB Charles Lester III CB Jamari Howard CB Cai Bates DB Kam Davis RB Lawayne McCoy WR Landen Thomas TE BJ Gibson WR Camdon Frier WR Tye Hylton OT Jayden Parrish LB Timir Hickman-Collins LB Jayden Todd OT

Full list of recruits who have signed letter of intent with FSU football

Player Position Manasse Itete OT Amaree Williams EDGE Micahi Danzy RB Elijah Moore WR Jonathan Daniels OT D'Nas White DL DD Holmes DL Ricky Knight III CB Jamorie Flagg DL Jake Weinberg K

Do you think Florida State football did a good job recruiting this year? Let's know in the comments section below.

Also Read: SEC Spring Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of top players who've entered the transfer portal window

Poll : Will Florida State finish as the ACC champions again this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback