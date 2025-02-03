FSU football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Mike Norvell has in the class of 2025

Head coach Mike Norvell and the FSU Seminoles did not have a strong 2024 season. The team finished with only two wins, making it the worst season for the program since 1974. Norvell's tenure with Florida State has been up and down. After two losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Norvell led the team to back-to-back 10+ win seasons, including an ACC championship in 2023.

However, the 2024 season was unacceptable based on preseason expectations. The team was expected to compete for the ACC championship but instead finished at the bottom of the conference. To avoid another disastrous season, the Seminoles need to have a strong 2025 recruiting class.

The Seminoles' reputation was hurt this year because of their poor effort. As a result, they did not sign any five-star players in the early signing period. However, they do have several four-star recruits who will be joining Mike Norvell's team next year.

Top 3 freshman signed by FSU in the 2025 recruiting class

#1 Ousmane Kromah

Running back Ousman Kromah is the most significant signing by FSU thus far in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a four-star recruit who received a grade of 82 from ESPN. After going on visits to Miami, Florida, Georgia and Florida State, Kromah opted to sign with the Seminoles.

Ousmane Kromah is the 9th-ranked running back in his class according to ESPN. As a result, it was not a surprise to see him get offers from several top schools. He is from Leesburg, Georgia, and played football at Lee Country High School.

#2 Kevin Wynn

Defensive tackle Kevin Wynn has the potential to be an immediately imposing force on FSU's defensive line. Standing at six feet two inches tall and weighing 340 pounds, he is one of the biggest players in his class.

His large frame led him to earn a four-star rating and a grade of 81 from ESPN. He is the 19th-ranked DT in his class. Wynn is from Greensboro, Georgia, and played for Green Country High School.

#3 Jesse Harrold

Defensive end Jesse Harrold is a four-star recruit who received a grade of 81 from ESPN. He is the 25th-ranked defensive end in his class. Harrold went on visits to Illinois, UCF, LSU and Texas A&M, but opted to sign with the Seminoles after visiting FSU. He is from Tampa, Florida, and completed his high school career at Gaither High School.

