Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield flexes her wholesome game day look in all-black minidress, shares glamorous pic via IG

Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Springfield, is all set for his Week 7 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Springfield took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in an all-black minidress. She's joined by a friend in the mirror selfie.Here's the picture:Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield flexes her wholesome game day look in all-black minidress, shares glamorous pic via IGSpringfield will be watching as her fiancé, Garrett Nussmeier, leads the Tigers against the Gamecocks. It's LSU's first game since its loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.That Ole Miss loss was Nussmeier and Co.'s first loss of the 2025 college football season. It came after the program compiled a 4-0 winning streak to start the campaign, putting the rest of the collegiate football scene on notice. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarrett Nussmeier proposed to Ella Springfield in JulyGarrett Nussmeier popped the question in July 2025, and Ella Springfield said, &quot;I do&quot;. The couple made a collaborative Instagram post on July 20. The post was captioned,&quot;Forever and always, yes yes yes. I have found the one whom my soul loves.' -Song of Solomon 3:4.&quot;The couple met as undergraduates at LSU. Springfield studied marketing while Nussmeier was a student athlete patiently waiting for his chance to start for Brian Kelly's side. Springfield has since bagged her marketing degree, while Nussmeier is in his second season as the undisputed starting quarterback for the Tigers.Springfield will be supporting her future husband as he attempts to bring a national championship to LSU. According to Nussmeier, that's the reason he opted to return for one more season. Speaking to the SEC Network, he said,&quot;I did not want to watch anybody else be the guy that leads LSU to a national championship. LSU means the world to me. Louisiana means the world to me. Also, my faith helped me so much throughout that decision process. I feel like it was the same reason why I stayed when everybody was trying to tell me to leave and transfer.&quot;He continued,&quot;God brought me to LSU for a reason. I always wanted to win a national championship here. It was not about winning a Heisman or being the first overall pick. It was just about winning championships, so having that opportunity, I just could not pass it up.&quot;The Tigers remain one of the favorites to reach the playoffs and potentially go all the way. Nussmeier and Co. will look to secure a win against the South Carolina Gamecocks and keep working from there. There are still games against Texas A&amp;M, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma to navigate.