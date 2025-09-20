  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Pic: Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield flexes her all-white look to welcome LSU at Death Valley for Week 4 game 

Pic: Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield flexes her all-white look to welcome LSU at Death Valley for Week 4 game 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:32 GMT
LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier
LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has led the Tigers to a flawless 3-0 start to the 2025 college football season. After getting a lot of preseason Heisman Trophy hype, Nussmeier has struggled to assert his dominance on the Tigers' offense despite the three wins by coach Brian Kelly's team.

Ad

During his weekly news conference, Kelly revealed that Nussmeier has been playing with a torso injury sustained during preseason, but that he would still play against FCS team, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 action.

Before the game, Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Springfield, posted a snippet on her Instagram stories of her all-white, No. 18-branded outfit for the LSU game. She captioned the picture:

"Welcome to Death Valley."
Springfield&#039;s IG stories
Springfield's IG stories

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield met while they were in high school and they started dating when they both joined LSU in 2022. Ella graduated from the institution with a degree in business last year and has continued to attend the talented quarterback's games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On July 20, Nussmeier proposed to Springfield in Oklahoma and the couple both shared snippets of the romantic event on Instagram.

Brian Kelly defends Garrett Nussmeier's slow start

Garrett Nussmeier has been key to the LSU Tigers being ranked No. 3 in the AP Top-25 Poll although his numbers have suffered this season. Offensively, the quarterback has gone 69-of-106 for 689 yards, resulting in three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ad

LSU failed on 10 of 14 third downs against beleaguered coach Billy Napier's Florida Gators in Week 3 and only managed to win 23-7 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs despite being four-touchdown favorites for the game.

During his weekly news conference before the Tigers' clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, coach Brian Kelly revealed that the quarterback threw too much in preseason training, which led to a tightness in his torso and the slump in his form this season.

Ad
"He's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury," Kelly said. "He's fighting through it and he's getting better. He's not going to be able to really shut it down until we get to the (off) week. I think he's on the other side of that. but we had to be really careful with him the first few weeks.
Ad
"It's an upper-body injury, and you want to be careful with how many reps he's getting throwing the football. He's overcoming that, but we kept cut him down substantially."

Before Garrett Nussmeier can get a rest during LSU's bye week, the Tigers will have to face the No. 13-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a blockbuster SEC matchup that could change either side's season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications