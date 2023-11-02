Gators QB Graham Mertz celebrates one-year anniversary with supermodel GF Alexis Loomans

Things have been going well for Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz both on and off the gridiron this season.

Alexis Loomans and Graham Mertz are one of college sports' power couples, and they made headlines when Mertz rushed over to her and kissed her after a win for the Gators over McNeese State in September.

Recently, Loomans shared pictures of herself and Mertz on her Instagram account celebrating their one-year anniversary with the caption:

"1 year with my best friend."

Who is Alexis Loomans?

Alexis Loomans is a former Miss Wisconsin Teen USA who was crowned Miss Wisconsin in May.

Alexis Loomans finished third in the Miss USA pageant a few weeks ago.

She is a political science major at the University of Wisconsin, where she met her boyfriend, Graham Mertz, who played for the Wisconsin Badgers for four years before transferring to the Florida Gators via the transfer portal.

The 21-year-old Loomans is a brand ambassador for the fashion entity Jovani and Portia and Scarlett.

Graham Mertz mixed season

Graham Mertz started the season in timid fashion against Utah and struggled for any sort of rhythm with Florida Gators fans concerned that he was not the man for the position of signal-caller.

Since then, he has stabilized and even occasionally thrived.

Against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Mertz threw for 423 yards resulting in three touchdowns, leading the Gators to a narrow 41-39 win for his best game of the season.

Gators coach Billy Napier was complimentary of his quarterback after the sensational performance.

“Some unbelievable plays in the game. Graham Mertz in particular, you can’t help but respect the competitive spirit of the kid, the toughness, the decision-making," Napier said. “I just thought he was fantastic. Never flinched.”

Mertz battled during the preseason to get the QB1 job. Napier highlighted the QB's growth in his news conference before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs:

“I get to be around the guy every day. I know how much the guy’s worked, going all the way back to the very beginning of the process. This is a young man that came here on a mission and had a plan. He’s a product of his work.

“For him to operate the way he does in our system in the first year, the level of comprehension, the high level of decision making that’s happening out there. I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the kid.”

The fortunes of the Florida Gators are directly tied to whether Graham Mertz can step up in the pressure moments and lead Billy Napier's team to wins against tough opponents.