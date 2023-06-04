The Georgia Bulldogs 2023 schedule is nearly complete, and we have their entire known timetable, as well as when, where, and how important each game is, below.

Georgia’s past two seasons are well-documented. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships. They've also had the most lopsided national championship victory, along with the most players ever drafted in a two-year span (25).

All of that’s in the past. If you ask Kirby Smart about his program, the only thing that matters is what’s coming up next.

While some of the dynamics of the team's strengths and weaknesses have changed, the goal has not: win a third-straight national championship. The Bulldog would be the first team to do so since 1934.

Today we will cover the Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule, including some of the top matchups, primetime games, and even known TV slots:

Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule

#1 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. UT-Martin Skyhawks

September 2, 6:00 PM EST, ESPN+

Much of this game's hype will center around the starting quarterback position. Because Georgia’s defense is unlikely to give up much of anything to the Skyhawks, Kirby Smart and his staff will try to determine who the team's best signal caller is.

It is the first night opener in Sanford Stadium in two years.

#2 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ball State Cardinals

September 9, 12:00 PM EST, SEC Network

A similar storyline surrounds this match-up with the Cardinals as Georgia’s opening week game. By now, we should know if Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or Gunner Stockton is the defending champs' starting QB.

#3 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

September 16, 3:30 PM EST, CBS

The Bulldogs open the 2023 SEC slate at home versus Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks, almost a year to the day that Georgia drummed South Carolina 48-7 on the road. The Gamecocks finished with an upward trend and gave UGA its first test.

#4 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

September 23, time TBD

The last of UGA’s nonconference games until rivalry week will be against the 2022 Bahamas Bowl winners, the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers.

#5 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers - “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry”

September 30, time TBD

Auburn v Georgia

It isn't until the fifth week of the season that the Bulldogs have to leave campus. They go on the road against their oldest rival, the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers have a new head coach, a transfer QB, and down recruiting that led to all of it.

#6 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats

October 7, time TBD

Kentucky and Georgia are keen on having low-scoring, violent affairs. Last season Georgia beat them just 16-6. Kentucky football is seen as a lesser-talented version of the UGA program.

#7 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

October 14, time TBD

There’s little chance this game will be close. Vanderbilt hasn’t scored on Georgia since 2019 and hasn’t come within 30 points since they beat Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs in his first season.

#8 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators - “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”

October 28, 3:30 PM EST, on CBS

The Bulldogs get a bye before they hit their first road game. The annual Georgia-Florida neutral site rivalry game in Jacksonville is typically a “throw the records out” style of game.

Florida has been down the past two seasons, but they aren't expected to be down for much longer.

#9 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers

November 4, time TBD

Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule Opponent Mizzou Tigers are always a great game

The Georgia Bulldogs' annual trap game seems to always come against the Missouri Tigers. By trap, we mean a “scare” game. The Bulldogs have won the last nine meetings, but last year took a heroic comeback effort led by Brock Bowers to maintain Georgia’s undefeated record.

#10 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

November 11, time TBD

during the Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule, they will face Lane Kiffin for the first time at Ole Miss

This will, by no means, be an easy game. Lane Kiffin is an offensive genius, and this is the first matchup between two former Nick Saban assistants.

Most of Georgia’s more difficult games come at home, and they will need that Sanford crowd to help them.

#11 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

November 18, time TBD (Expected 3:30 CBS *Rumor*)

Neyland Stadium will be the hardest part of the Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule

The biggest and most difficult game for the Georgia Bulldogs season comes in a rowdy Neyland stadium against a Volunteer squad looking for revenge.

This game will likely decide the SEC East division.

#12 - Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate”

November 25, time TBD

In-state rivals Georgia and Georgia Tech meet annually on Thanksgiving weekend. “Clean old-fashioned hate” has been owned by the ‘dawgs since Smart became their head coach.

But there’s always a possibility in rivalry games, just like when Tech beat the Bulldogs in Athens in 2016, 28-27.

Georgia Bulldogs 2023 Schedule Outlook

For being the defending champ, the Georgia Bulldogs 2023 schedule is easy compared to others. Their toughest home game is against an Ole Miss team that has sat in the middle of the SEC pack for the past few years.

Their only true "road" tests are against a "down" Florida Gators team in Jacksonville and an incredibly difficult trip to Neyland against the Tennessee Volunteers. It's little shock that many have already pegged them to return to the College Football Playoff in 2023.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2023 schedule kicks off against UT-Martin, on September 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

