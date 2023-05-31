Brock Bowers vs. Kyle Pitts: Who is the better NFL draft prospect, the Bulldog bulldozer or former Gator great?

Brock Bowers has been projected to be selected as a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs tight end will look to join Kyle Pitts as the second tight end selected in the top-five since 1972.

The Atlanta Falcons made Pitts the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. It is the highest that a tight end has ever been drafted.

Bowers will need another strong season to ensure that he is selected in the top-five of next year's draft. Let's take a look at how he compares to the former Florida Gators tight end.

How has Brock Bowers performed in his college career?

Brock Bowers in action

Brock Bowers joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bowers added four carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was named a second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Freshman of the Year. The Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In 2022, Bowers finished with 63 receptions, 942 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He added 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Bowers was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end. Furthermore, Georgia was able to repeat as national champions.

How did Kyle Pitts perform in his college career?

Kyle Pitts in action

Kyle Pitts joined the Florida Gators as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He appeared in just three games as a true freshman, recording three receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. Pitts followed that up by catching 54 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns. He was named first-team All-SEC.

In his final season of college football, he broke out in a big way. In eight games of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he finished with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC, while also winning the John Mackey Award.

Who is the better tight end prospect?

It is hard to compare Brock Bowers and Kyle Pitts as prospects as the former's career is incomplete. Bowers' first two seasons compare favorably to the Atlanta Falcons tight end.

Another big season would solidify him as the better prospect. However, taking a step back could ensure that he is not selected in the top-five of the 2024 NFL Draft.

