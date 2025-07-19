  • home icon
Georgia commit Seven Cloud arrested: What did Kirby Smart's new DL from JUCO do?

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:27 GMT
Georgia Spring Game - Source: Getty
Georgia commit Seven Cloud arrested: What did Kirby Smart's new DL from JUCO do?

Georgia Bulldogs JUCO commit Seven Cloud is facing domestic battery charges. The defensive lineman was arrested due to an incident that occurred in April in Butler County. Cloud appeared in court on Monday, and was formally charged.

The incident happened on April 20, and officers were called to the scene as an altercation occurred between Cloud and his partner. He was promptly arrested and eventually bonded out.

"(Cloud) did knowingly cause physical contact with another person, in a rude, angry or insulting manner," the police said, via On3.

On3 added that this isn't the first incident between Cloud and his partner. In March, he was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly destroying her mobile phone. That offense is considered a misdemeanor.

What's next for Seven Cloud and the Georgia Bulldogs?

Seven Cloud has been impressive with Butler Community College. The All-American amassed 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cloud chose Georgia over offers from notable college football programs, including Auburn, Boise State, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee Volunteers, among others. He's set to join the Bulldogs in the 2026 campaign after playing one more season of JUCO.

The Kirby Smart-led program was knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the quarterfinals stage last season. It will look to put up a better showing this year.

Georgia will start its season against Marshall. It also has matchups against Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida and Texas to navigate. The minimum expectation of their fans is a deep run in the expanded CFP.

The Bulldogs pride themselves on defensive solidity, and it's no surprise that they're adding someone as talented as Cloud to their roster. However, they'll likely be monitoring his legal situation closely. He will return to court on Sept. 22.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
