Georgia football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Jalen Carter and more

For the 24th straight year, the Georgia Bulldogs will have at least one player in the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet on Sunday at the Superdome.

During that period, the Bulldogs have also had an alum become Super Bowl MVP, when Hines Ward did it after the 2005 season. This time the Bulldogs will be the second-most represented school, with six players expected to dress for the game.

The Bulldogs could have tied the Oklahoma Sooners for the lead, but Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was lost to a knee injury in the Wild Card round win over the Green Bay Packers.

These are the six players from Georgia who should be active for Super Bowl LIX.

The six Georgia players in Super Bowl LIX

Former Georgia players Jalen Carter (98) and Nolan Smith (3) are playing in the Suuper Bowl. - Source: Imagn

#1. Malik Herring, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The Forsyth, Georgia native chose to go to Athens after being pursued by over 20 schools coming out of high school. He played in all four years with the Bulldogs and finished his college career with 76 tackles, four sacks, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.

He joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after tearing his ACL in a Senior Bowl practice and has gone on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion. He finished the 2024 season with 12 tackles and provides depth at the position.

#2. Jalen Carter, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Probably the most important player on the Eagles' defense, Jalen Carter was as second-team All-SEC in 2021 and would become first-team All-SEC and All-American the following season. Carter was an integral part of Georgia’s two national championships in the early 2020s.

The Apopka, Florida defensive end was chosen ninth overall by the Eagles in the NFL Draft and became a starter immediately. He finished this season with 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections.

#3. Lewis Cine, DB, Philadelphia Eagles

A two-year starter at Georgia, Lewis Cine was a third-team All-American in his third season with the Bulldogs. Cine was also the National Championship Game MVP in the win over Alabama. He finished his college career with 145 tackles, two interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

He has struggled to produce in the NFL. After being the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the safety lasted only two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. After a stop in Buffalo earlier in the season he was signed to the Eagles practice squad in early January.

#4. Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Another key player in the Philadelphia front, Jordan Davis was a standout in college. He won the Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award and was named first-team All-American in 2021. He totaled 91 tackles and seven sacks with the Bulldogs.

Davis was chosen 13th in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Eagles and has been a contributor, especially against the run. The defensive tackle finished the year with 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for Philadelphia.

#5. Kelee Ringo, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

A two-year starter at Georgia, Kelee Ringo is remembered best for his interception return for a touchdown to seal the 2022 national title game. Ringo hadn’t played cornerback until he joined the Bulldogs but had four interceptions in his two seasons in Athens.

After his college career, he was selected in the fourth round by the Eagles. He plays regularly for the Philadelphia stacked secondary and finished the season with 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

#6. Nolan Smith, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

The starting edge rusher was a solid contributor for four years at Georgia, where he finished with 114 tackles, 11.5 sacks, an interception, there forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Nolan Smith was selected 30th in the 2023 NFL Draft and has gained a starting spot with the Eagles. He has gotten particularly hot in the playoffs with 16 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

